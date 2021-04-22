Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Rugby Legends Stephen Donald And Liam Messam Join Three's 2nd Chance Charlie Plus Charlie Line-up Announced

Thursday, 22 April 2021, 6:55 am
Press Release: TV3

All Black legends Stephen Donald and Liam Messam have teamed up with Three and 2degrees to tackle the job of selecting the five rugby hopefuls who will take part in Three’s television series, 2nd Chance Charlie.

Stephen Donald
Liam Messam
2nd Chance Charlies

The rugby superstars selected five Charlies from hundreds of players who all applied for a second chance at rugby success.

Throughout the series they will work alongside 2nd Chance Charlie trainer and ex professional rugby player Joe Naufahu, assessing and evaluating the Charlies training progress with their Super Rugby team. After eight weeks of training, Stephen and Liam will select the winning Charlie who will receive a three month personalised training, mentoring and development programme designed by their Super Rugby club, plus $15, 000 prize money.

Stephen, has THE ultimate second chance story after being added to the All Blacks squad at the eleventh hour and going on to kick the now infamous winning goal in the 2011 RWC Final. He says: “I’m really excited to be part of this season's 2nd Chance Charlie and to potentially help someone change their life. Hopefully they make the most of this second chance because as we all know, it’s not always a smooth path.”

Liam Messam missed out on an All Black RWC spot back in 2007. He fought hard for his second chance and went on to play 43 caps for his country and was part of the winning All Blacks squad at the 2015 RWC. He says: “We have some fantastic players who truly deserve a second chance and I am really excited and proud to be taking this journey with them.”

Stepping onto the field, this years 2nd Chance Charlies are:

Damon Abraham (22) - training as a prop with the Blues

Nick Lyon (29) - training as a hooker with the Chiefs

Tipene Meihana ( 20) - training as a wing with the Hurricanes

Tim Murgatroyd (28) - training as second five eight with the Crusaders

Ben Carpenter 28) - training as a number 8 with the Highlanders

Following the success of last year's five minute quick smart episodes, the show has been scaled up to full 30 minute length episodes and will premiere on Thursday 6th May at 9.30pm on Three and encoring Sunday’s at 5.30pm. One player will also be voted the 2degrees People’s Choice, and win $5,000. This series is brought to you by 2degrees, fighting for fair since 2009 and a passionate supporter of Super Rugby.

