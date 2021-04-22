Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Best Foods Launches Locker Room The Ultimate Online Fanzone For Vodafone Warriors’ Supporters

Thursday, 22 April 2021, 3:27 pm
Press Release: Best Foods

Auckland, April 2021 – Vodafone Warriors sponsor Best Foods has launched ‘Locker Room’, an exclusive programme for superfans providing money-can’t-buy experiences, discounts and prizes.

Best Foods wants to reward fans who have backed the Vodafone Warriors through thick and thin and has created the ultimate fan zone community for supporters to come together. The exclusive programme will include offers such as VIP viewing experiences at Mt Smart Stadium, Train Like a Warrior – a six-month nutrition and fitness programme – the chance to meet players digitally as well as have them over to your place for a BBQ, plus discounts on merchandise and crazy offers on New Zealand’s favourite mayo, Best Foods.

Despite the trans-Tasman bubble announcement, the Vodafone Warriors will remain in Australia until June 21 away from home ground Mt Smart Stadium – and their army of supporters - to ensure the team has stability for the first 15 rounds of the NRL season. The fan zone will provide New Zealand-based fans with an opportunity to feel connected with the Vodafone Warriors through shared experiences and other ways to show support for their favourite team.

Vodafone Warriors GM commercial Glenn Critchley says: “The team has had a strong start to the season but it’s bittersweet celebrating away from our army of supporters in New Zealand. Best Foods Locker Room will provide both fans and players with a way to stay united while we remain abroad. We can’t wait to return and celebrate together in person when it’s safe to do so.’’

Monica Reyes from Best Foods says: “It’s important for us to find ways for Kiwi fans to support the boys. Our goal is to give fans this exciting opportunity where they can enjoy a variety of up close and unexpected experiences with the Vodafone Warriors. Even when they aren’t able to watch the games in person, we want to give them memorable moments where they can come together to show their collective pride.’’

Fans can register to join Best Foods Locker Room for free at http://bestfoodslockerroom.co.nz/ and receive offers in their inbox where they can enter competitions, access rewards and redeem special discounts. The programme will run from April 2021-September 2021.

Best Foods announced its sponsorship of the Vodafone Warriors in 2020 and has since undertaken numerous activities to show its support for the mighty team. It executed a 100-person bespoke COVID-19 haka to demonstrate Kiwis’ support as they decamped to play in Australia, implemented ‘Come Digitally Dine with Me’, a socially-led competition giving fans the opportunity to meet and lunch with their favourite players via Zoom, as well as the Vodafone Warriors x Comedy Festival mash up, a digital content comedy series featuring Vodafone Warriors players as talent.

http://bestfoodslockerroom.co.nz/

#BestFoodsNZ #BestFoodsLockerRoom

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Best Foods on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>

Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 