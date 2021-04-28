Māori Language Moment Named As A Finalist In Global Reed Awards

An event that saw one in five New Zealanders stop and celebrate te reo Māori together has been named a finalist in the prestigious, global Reed Awards.

Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori and digital strategy company, For Purpose were announced as finalists in several categories by award organisers, Campaigns and Elections in Washington DC this week.

“In the middle of a global pandemic, New Zealanders showed us their support for te reo is as strong as ever. Together more than 1 million of us created the largest single celebration of our language ever,” said Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori chief executive, Ngahiwi Apanui,

“We are indebted to the expertise and guidance from the team at For Purpose who were with us every step of the way.”

“Colmar Brunton polling at the end of last year saw more than 8 in 10 people tell us they see te reo as something to be proud of and part of their identity as a New Zealander. It’s not just kia kaha te Reo Māori: it’s also Kia kaha Aotearoa!”

Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori are finalists in 5 categories:

Digital - Websites > Best Website for Issue Advocacy or Public Affairs Campaign

Grassroots Advocacy > Best Action Center/ Grassroots Website

International > Best International Website

Overall > Best Website

International > Best International Campaign (National)

The Reed Awards celebrate the very best in grassroots advocacy and social campaigns from across the world.

