Estère's Long-awaited, Multi-postponed South Island Tour To Start On 5th May

Wednesday, 28 April 2021, 4:06 pm
Press Release: Susie Says

A year of delay - pushed-back record release, postponed festivals, rescheduled Archetypes album-release tour dates - and finally Estère and her awesome band are bringing Archetypes to the South Island!

Estère says "I was really upset when we had to put the tour on hold the day before it was meant to begin, in February. I love the South Island, and am so excited to get there. I've been looking forward to this for ages!"

May tour dates:

  • 05.05 DIVE Music Bar, Dunedin
  • 06.05 Wunderbar, Lyttelton
  • 07.05 The Plant, Blenheim (ALL AGES)
  • 08.05 East St Café, Nelson
  • 09.05 Roots Bar, Takaka

Tickets on sale now from www.esteremusic.com

Archetypes "...puts Estère in the lineage of Kate Bush, Peter Gabriel, David Byrne, Grimes and others who extend pop tropes into intelligent, adult territory." - Graham Reid, The Listener Estère's band is comprised of über-talented cast of creative characters Zoe Moon Mahal (Brockaflower), Ben Lemi (Trinity Roots, French for Rabbits, Dawn Diver) and Cory Champion (Borrowed CS, Clear Path Ensemble). Their on-stage chemistry sparks the delivery of Estère’s magical music to main centres and regions new to her performance.

Archetypes is a departure from the bedroom beats of Estère’s previous two albums. Co-produced with Massive Attack producer, Stew Jackson, each track on the album comes alive through the Wellington-based artist’s deft production. Defying categoristion, her music is a mixture of folk, R&B and electronica, blended in a unique fashion, easily identified as ‘Estère’. Archetypes is the sound of an artist who entirely commits to creative instinct.

About Estère

Estère doesn’t play music - she creates sonic amalgamations that merge culture, language and legend. She breathes life into narratives that marry the acutely human to the achingly mythic. Her vocals soar and then swoon, beckoning sultrily and opening gates to new interpretations of age-old tales. Estère plays ‘electric blue witch-hop,' as she refers to her dimensions of electronic, folk and R&B. The New Zealand Herald called it “a beautiful mix of everything the music world is lauding and lusting after right now.”

Estère began her journey as a bedroom producer with an MPC called Lola. Her first album, Estère, released in 2015 via Paris-based record label Prospect, earned her accolades from prominent media outlets such as Disco Naïveté, Elle Magazine (FR) and Portals. In 2018, Estère’s second album My Design, On Others’ Lives was championed by Radio NZ as “an exceptional record.” Afropunk called it “an immersive experience unlike anything you’ve ever witnessed.”

Estère has brought her unique live show - she plays her MPC, guitar, keyboards, drums - to Europe, Africa and Asia, including slots opening for Grace Jones and Erykah Badu. Estère’s onstage talent and energy has earned her invitations to international festivals including Glastonbury (UK), Afropunk Paris (FR), Bushfire Festival (Swaziland) WOMAD (NZ), Aarhus Festuge (Denmark) and Sori Arts Festival (South Korea). She has also headlined sold-out shows in the UK, France and New Zealand.

In her push to explore new terrain in song writing and performance, Estère has created a concept show, ‘Into the Belly of Capricorn,’ for international arts festivals in 2020/2021. Through the lens of the show’s protagonist, audiences are invited to explore archetypal themes shaped by the songs from Estère's third album - entitled Archetypes - created with Massive Attack producer Stew Jackson, released on Blue Riot Records. 

Estère has been twice nominated for New Zealand Music Awards, including Best Producer (2018) and Critics Choice Award (2015). She is a sought-after mentor for budding producers throughout New Zealand; and is currently deluged by requests to teach producing workshops and play festivals throughout New Zealand for the duration of 2021.
 

