EDITH PIAF À L'Olympia À Paris

Performed by YULIA by special invitation

Live at The Civic

Saturday, 3 July - 7pm

Tickets from Ticketmaster – Pre-sale starts today

All remaining tickets on sale next Monday, 3 May at 9am

Legendary French chanteuse Edith Piaf was a global icon of resistance and triumph in the last years of her extraordinary life. Between 1955 and 1962, the Parisian theatre L'Olympia became her second home, where electrifying ovations greeted some of the greatest performances of her long, celebrated career.

L'Olympia witnessed the live debut of her signature song, ‘Non, je ne regrette rien’, and definitive recordings of some of her most stirring songs of love, joy and resilience, including ‘Mon Dieu’, ‘La Vie en rose’, ‘L'Accordeoniste’, ‘Milord’, ‘La Foule’ and ‘Padam Padam’.

Now, commemorating 60 years since the Little Sparrow's classic concert album Récital 1961, New Zealand's multi-award-winning pop-classical contralto YULIA performs with orchestra and band to revisit those historic performances live on stage.

A fluent French speaker, Russian-born Yulia has explored the distinctive smoulder and brass of the Piaf catalogue for more than a decade, from a special engagement in Chambord Castle in France to the New Zealand Jazz and Blues Festival in Christchurch.

Piaf's ‘L'hymne a l'amour’ was among the many highlights of Into The West, Yulia's chart-topping debut album of 2004. Her second, Montage, made her the first female vocalist in New Zealand to have two number one albums in a row, culminating in total sales of 6 x Platinum.

Don’t miss this meeting across the ages, as one of our most inspired talents channels the great chanteuse performing at the peak of her powers: Edith Piaf à L'Olympia à Paris..

Edith Piaf à L'Olympia à Paris is the first show to be announced in the return of one of Tamaki Makaurau Auckland’s most beloved winter events, the 2021 Auckland Live Cabaret Season. Taking over The Civic from June 23 – July 4, the full Auckland Live Cabaret Season programme will be revealed on Monday, 17 May.

For more info please visit Auckland Live

