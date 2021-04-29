Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

EDITH PIAF À L'Olympia À Paris

Thursday, 29 April 2021, 6:21 am
Press Release: Sandra Roberts

Performed by YULIA by special invitation
Live at The Civic

Saturday, 3 July - 7pm
Tickets from Ticketmaster – Pre-sale starts today
All remaining tickets on sale next Monday, 3 May at 9am

Legendary French chanteuse Edith Piaf was a global icon of resistance and triumph in the last years of her extraordinary life. Between 1955 and 1962, the Parisian theatre L'Olympia became her second home, where electrifying ovations greeted some of the greatest performances of her long, celebrated career.

L'Olympia witnessed the live debut of her signature song, ‘Non, je ne regrette rien’, and definitive recordings of some of her most stirring songs of love, joy and resilience, including ‘Mon Dieu’, ‘La Vie en rose’, ‘L'Accordeoniste’, ‘Milord’, ‘La Foule’ and ‘Padam Padam’.

Now, commemorating 60 years since the Little Sparrow's classic concert album Récital 1961, New Zealand's multi-award-winning pop-classical contralto YULIA performs with orchestra and band to revisit those historic performances live on stage.

A fluent French speaker, Russian-born Yulia has explored the distinctive smoulder and brass of the Piaf catalogue for more than a decade, from a special engagement in Chambord Castle in France to the New Zealand Jazz and Blues Festival in Christchurch.

Piaf's ‘L'hymne a l'amour’ was among the many highlights of Into The West, Yulia's chart-topping debut album of 2004. Her second, Montage, made her the first female vocalist in New Zealand to have two number one albums in a row, culminating in total sales of 6 x Platinum.

Don’t miss this meeting across the ages, as one of our most inspired talents channels the great chanteuse performing at the peak of her powers: Edith Piaf à L'Olympia à Paris..

Edith Piaf à L'Olympia à Paris is the first show to be announced in the return of one of Tamaki Makaurau Auckland’s most beloved winter events, the 2021 Auckland Live Cabaret Season. Taking over The Civic from June 23 – July 4, the full Auckland Live Cabaret Season programme will be revealed on Monday, 17 May.

For more info please visit Auckland Live

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Sandra Roberts on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>

Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 