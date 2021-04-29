Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

BENEE Announces Orchestra Season With The APO And NZSO

Thursday, 29 April 2021, 9:58 am
Press Release:

BENEE is teaming up with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra (NZSO) in Wellington and the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra (APO) and Auckland Live for a season of spectacular shows that will bring her award-winning songs to life in an amazing new symphonic setting.

Accompanied by a 66-piece orchestra in each city, joining with her own band and guest vocalists, the rising star of New Zealand music is set to shine delivering new arrangements of her platinum hits like ‘Glitter’, ‘Soaked’ and the worldwide smash ‘Supalonely’.

“I’m so stoked to be playing with the NZSO and APO!! Adding 66 super talented musicians to the band is going to be something else,” says BENEE. “I can’t wait to hear and play some crazy different versions of my songs.”

After dropping her debut album Hey U X! at the end of 2020, this is an exciting moment for 21-year-old Stella Bennett as she continues her eclectic musical journey.

Her album collaborators were as diverse as Lily Allen, Grimes and US rapper Flo Milli, and BENEE now extends herself to team up with the country’s premier orchestras and foremost conductor, Hamish McKeich.

BENEE’s songs have been freshly arranged into unique orchestral settings by Claire Cowan, a current leading light on the New Zealand composition scene, making an enticing musical treat for fans of both her music and orchestra.

"The diversity of styles and the depth and detail of production in BENEE's songs are an exciting challenge to re-imagine,” says Claire Cowan. “We’ve gone the full spectrum from Disney to James Bond to 90's trip hop treatments to give the audience a really dynamic show full of surprises."

NZSO Chief Executive Peter Biggs says the national orchestra has a proud history of collaborating across genres with many exceptional artists – from Sting on his 2011 world tour to recent projects with The Phoenix Foundation, Tami Neilson, and Maisey Rika.

“Benee is a gifted songwriter and performer and we’re excited at what we can create together on stage and for new audiences to experience the NZSO.”

Barbara Glaser, APO Chief Executive says: “We identified BENEE as a young Kiwi artist we were very keen to work with back in 2019, before COVID struck. These events are part of our APO Session Series, which has previously seen sell out shows with LEISURE, TEEKS and earlier in 2021 Louis Baker. It’s therefore with great excitement and a certain amount of relief that we are finally able to bring this special collaboration to life for our Auckland audiences.”

VISIT www.apo.co.nz/benee for more information.

