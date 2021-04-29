Marc Rebillet Adds 2nd + Final Aucklandshow To Au & Nz Tour 2022

Frontier Touring are excited to announce that due to popular demand and a subsequent sold-out Auckland gig, Dallas-born, New York City-based artist Marc Rebillet – has added a second show at Auckland’s Powerstation on Friday 21 January as part of his tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Centring around his BOSS RC-505 loop station, keyboard and vocals, Rebillet will make his debut in both Australia and New Zealand in January 2022, where he will perform his unique mix of soul, R&B, and house beats, blended with jokes about life’s everyday experiences, for audiences in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland.

Don’t miss out on seeing this globe-spanning favourite, widely known for his bathrobe-wearing and comical improvisational performances, for the first time in Australia and New Zealand in January and February 2022. Tickets to all shows - including Rebillet’s second and final Auckland show - are on sale now and selling fast.

