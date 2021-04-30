UFC Extends Pay-per-view Distribution In New Zealand With Spark Sport

Auckland, New Zealand – UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, today welcomed a new partnership with Spark Sport, a premium live and on-demand sport streaming service, to deliver UFC Pay-Per-View events live for fans in New Zealand. This partnership will launch with the highly anticipated UFC® 262: OLIVEIRA vs. CHANDLER, which takes place on Sunday, May 16.

“We are thrilled to partner with Spark Sport, making the best of UFC available to more New Zealanders,” said Peter Kloczko, UFC Vice President Australia and Zealand. “Our Pay-Per-View events represent the pinnacle of our sport, where championship belts are contested and the most anticipated bouts featured, including those recently involving Israel Adesanya and Daniel Hooker of New Zealand. Working with Spark Sport to distribute these events betters UFC’s ability to deliver content to our fans.”

Through this new partnership, UFC PPVs will be further accessible to millions of New Zealander’s utilizing Spark’s digital services. The dedicated sports streaming provider will allow audiences to purchase UFC PPV events for NZD$39.95 with no existing monthly subscription required.

“We are incredibly excited to bring New Zealand combat sport fans another way to watch UFC, the #1 MMA organization in the world,” said Jeff Latch, Head of Spark Sport. “MMA is growing in New Zealand and we have some great homegrown talent within the ranks of UFC, including Israel Adesanya, Dan Hooker, Kai Kara-France and Brad Riddell just to name a few. We are looking forward to growing our relationship with these athletes and, UFC to bring the best of UFC to Kiwi sports fans.”

Starting Sunday, May 16, Kiwi sports fans can order their UFC PPV and catch all the action, live from the OctagonÒ on Spark Sport. In the coming weeks fan favourite Nigerian born, New Zealand bred UFC middleweight champion, Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya will defend his belt at UFC® 263: ADESANYA vs. VETTORI 2. Also featured on the main card for the Sunday, June 13 event is City Kickboxing teammate, Brad “Quake” Riddell.

Visit the UFC.com for additional information and content to support your UFC coverage.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 625 million fans and 155 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to approximately 900M TV households across more than 175 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 70 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC was acquired in 2016 by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, along with strategic investors Silver Lake Partners and KKR. UFC is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok: @UFC.

About Spark

As New Zealand's largest telecommunications and digital services company, Spark’s purpose is to help all of New Zealand win big in a digital world. Spark provides mobile, broadband and digital services to millions of New Zealanders and thousands of New Zealand businesses. www.spark.co.nz

About Spark Sport

Spark Sport is New Zealand’s dedicated sports streaming provider. Spark Sport brings Kiwi sport fans a range of top global and local sport to New Zealanders, both Live and On Demand.

