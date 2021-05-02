Pop Princess Venice Announces Debut Tour

New Zealand’s newest pop princess VENICE today announces her debut national tour.

The tour, titled Queen of the Night after her latest single, will see the funky singer/songwriter take her high energy concert to nine cities over the next few months.

Venice performed Queen of the Night for the first time at her debut, sold out concert at The Civic in Auckland in November, wowing the audience and inspiring her to continue her journey.

Feedback on the single was so positive that she garnered the support of industry heavyweights including Ratu Gordon who was the head sound engineer for Pink and Lady Gaga's shows in Las Vegas, Laughton Kora and Tiki Taane who produced and mixed the single which was recorded at Neil Finn's Roundhead Studio.

Also featured is one of the world’s most proficient and respected bass players Dan Antonovich, back from Los Angeles where he’s been based for some seven years, working with Black Eyed Peas and Christina Aguilera. Dan toured the world with Grammy Award and Golden Globe winning artist Kitaro..

The recording also features on drums Ross Nansen (Stan Walker’s drummer; Sons of Zion), Andrew Cochrane on keys and synths (music director of Christmas in the Park); guitarist Jarni Blair (Summer Thieves), Christian Mausia and Thabani Gapara (brass section of Katchafire).

Tour manager is long time Waratah’s member, Michael Knapp (creative director for Six60’s first Western Springs show) and tours including Gin Wigmore, Sol3 Mio, Tami Neilson. Brooke Fraser. Play it Strange Mick Fleetwood Sir Bob Geldof. iHeart Radio: Ed Sheehan, Stan Walker, Jessica Mauboy, Lorde’s first arena show, Birdie.

Venice has also won the eye of New York fashion designer Claudia Li, back home in New Zealand and is working with Sol3 Mio.Claudia has been working with Lady Gaga in New York.

Touring dates

Greymouth Wednesday, 9 June Greymouth High School

Wednesday, 9 June Greymouth High School Ashburton Thursday, 10 June Ashburton Events Centre

http://ateventcentre.co.nz/venice-qin/

Thursday, 10 June Ashburton Events Centre http://ateventcentre.co.nz/venice-qin/ Christchurch Friday, 11 June “The Piano” Christchurch Concert Chamber.

https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2021/venice-lqueen-of-the-nightr-in-concert/christchurch

Friday, 11 June “The Piano” Christchurch Concert Chamber. https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2021/venice-lqueen-of-the-nightr-in-concert/christchurch Nelson Saturday, 12 June Nelson Theatre Royal

https://itson.co.nz/2021/23528-venice-queen-of-the-night

Saturday, 12 June Nelson Theatre Royal https://itson.co.nz/2021/23528-venice-queen-of-the-night New Plymouth Friday, 23 July Zeal Youth Theatre

Friday, 23 July Zeal Youth Theatre Wellington Saturday, 24 July Meow Meow Wellington

Saturday, 24 July Meow Meow Wellington Auckland Saturday, 28 August Tuning Fork, Spark Arena

Saturday, 28 August Tuning Fork, Spark Arena Napier Friday, 20 August Paisley Stage

Friday, 20 August Paisley Stage Hamilton Saturday, 21 August Zeal Youth Theatre

© Scoop Media

