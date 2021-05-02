Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Pop Princess Venice Announces Debut Tour

Sunday, 2 May 2021, 4:47 pm
Press Release: Sandra Roberts

New Zealand’s newest pop princess VENICE today announces her debut national tour.

The tour, titled Queen of the Night after her latest single, will see the funky singer/songwriter take her high energy concert to nine cities over the next few months.

Venice performed Queen of the Night for the first time at her debut, sold out concert at The Civic in Auckland in November, wowing the audience and inspiring her to continue her journey.

Feedback on the single was so positive that she garnered the support of industry heavyweights including Ratu Gordon who was the head sound engineer for Pink and Lady Gaga's shows in Las Vegas, Laughton Kora and Tiki Taane who produced and mixed the single which was recorded at Neil Finn's Roundhead Studio.

Also featured is one of the world’s most proficient and respected bass players Dan Antonovich, back from Los Angeles where he’s been based for some seven years, working with Black Eyed Peas and Christina Aguilera. Dan toured the world with Grammy Award and Golden Globe winning artist Kitaro..

The recording also features on drums Ross Nansen (Stan Walker’s drummer; Sons of Zion), Andrew Cochrane on keys and synths (music director of Christmas in the Park); guitarist Jarni Blair (Summer Thieves), Christian Mausia and Thabani Gapara (brass section of Katchafire).

Tour manager is long time Waratah’s member, Michael Knapp (creative director for Six60’s first Western Springs show) and tours including Gin Wigmore, Sol3 Mio, Tami Neilson. Brooke Fraser. Play it Strange Mick Fleetwood Sir Bob Geldof. iHeart Radio: Ed Sheehan, Stan Walker, Jessica Mauboy, Lorde’s first arena show, Birdie. 

Venice has also won the eye of New York fashion designer Claudia Li, back home in New Zealand and is working with Sol3 Mio.Claudia has been working with Lady Gaga in New York.

Touring dates

