Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Soundtracks From Quentin Tarantino’sReservoir Dogs & Pulp Fiction - LIVE AT THE CIVIC

Monday, 3 May 2021, 6:24 am
Press Release: Sandra Roberts

One Night Only!

July 10 | The Civic, Auckland | Book Now at Ticketmaster
Featuring NZ's finest musicians:
Tami Neilson | Laughton Kora | Milan Borich - Pluto | Booga Beazley - Head Like a Hole

Quentin Tarantino's blockbuster arrival in the early 1990s marked a stunning rebirth of cinematic cool steeped in the classiest kind of Top 40 nostalgia.

With its soundtrack programmed by fictional DJ K-Billy for his "Super Sounds of the Seventies" radio show, Reservoir Dogs offset its on-screen uber-violence with the smooth grooves of Little Green Bag by The George Baker Selection, Hooked on a Feeling by Blue Swede, Stuck in the Middle with You by Stealers Wheel, Coconut by Harry Nilsson and more.

Two years later, the frantic surf guitar of Dick Dale's Misirlou kick-started the unchallenged cinematic event of the decade. For Pulp Fiction, Tarantino curated a playlist of sweet rockin' soul with sinister undertones. Dusty Springfield's Son of a Preacher Man, Urge Overkill's cover of Neil Diamond's Girl, You'll Be a Woman Soon and Chuck Berry's You Never Can Tell helped make Pulp Fiction a surprise hit album in 1994, and the coolest retro '60s soundtrack of all time.

Now, for one night only, join a dream quartet of New Zealand's finest singers to relive some of the wickedest music on celluloid.

Queen of soul sensation Tami Neilson, dub-funk powerhouse Laughton Kora (Kora), Pluto frontman Milan Borich and hard rock hellraiser Booga Beazley (Head like a Hole) will be kicking off their shoes and polishing their razors for a walk on the dark side, backed by the Big Band Royale.

Are you Mia Wallace or Vincent Vega? Mr Pink or The Gimp? Pumpkin or Honey Bunny? Dress up as your favourite Tarantino character and twist your socks off!

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Sandra Roberts on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>

Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 