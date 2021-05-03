Paakiwaha Promo

Tēnā koutou e whakarongo mai nei ki a Paakiwaha.

Paakiwaha is an exciting weekly current affairs programme from a Māori perspective. Paakiwaha is hosted today by Dale Husband and broadcast by Radio Waatea with funding from New Zealand on Air.

On today’s show: Kahurangi Dame Tariana Turia kicks off the show with her whakāro on the sweeping health reforms announced by Minister Andrew Little.

Te Whānau o Waipareira Trust CEO John Tamihere tunes in to talk about the opening of Te Whare Tūhono, the organisation's new "Vax to the Max Super Centre" in Henderson.

The Maniapoto Trust Board is calling on iwi members to support their mandate to settle the historical claims of Ngati Maniapoto. MMTB were given the mandate, by vote, in 2016 but they're facing an attempt by Ngati Rerehau elements to pull away from the tribe’s historic settlement and set up its own post-settlement governance entity. MMTB chair Keith Ikin joins Dale to discuss.

Te Whakaminenga o Rereahu spokesperson Jack Te Reti says under the current mandate, the majority of the collective's wealth and assets will be controlled by the Maniapoto Trust Board, but they will get little say or input into how the settlement will be distributed. He says TWoR fully support iwi's desire for a settlement but are opposed to the process of remediation being carried out by the crown.

Hindu Council of New Zealand general secretary Dr Guna Magesan Hindu Council of New Zealand tunes in to discuss the organisation's 25th anniversary and comments on the newest wave of COVID-19 crippling India.

The chair of a health advocacy group is calling on the government to launch a Royal Commission of Inquiry into Pharmac reportedly cutting access to unsubsidised cancer treatments for children. Patient Voice Aotearoa chair Dr Malcolm Mulholland tunes in to discuss.

Disability advocate Huhana Hickey is calling on the government to fully implement recommendations put forward by the Welfare Expert Advisory Group two years ago.

We wrap up the show with Adam Gifford talking politics and Troy Kemp gives a wrap on the weekends hakinakina

On Radio Waatea 603AM on Mondays, 10 am- 12 noon and on selected iwi and community radio stations.

Supported by NZ On Air

www.waatea603am.co.nz

