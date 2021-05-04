Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Move Over Netflix - Kāpiti Libraries Launch Movie Streaming Service

Tuesday, 4 May 2021, 10:31 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast District Libraries have launched a movie and documentary streaming service, free to all its library card holders, as part of its growing suite of e-services.

Kāpiti Coast District Council’s Libraries and Arts Manager, Ian Littleworth, says e-services are growing in popularity and are a core part of what libraries now deliver for their communities.

“During the COVID-19 lockdown we saw a 500% increase in online access of our e-resources, and the appetite for accessible, online content has continued to grow. Many of our customers requested a streaming movie option so we’re pleased to be able to offer one now,” says Mr Littleworth.

“We’ve teamed up with Beamafilm, an innovative Australasian movie streaming platform, where film-buffs can watch ad-free, on-demand cinema for free whilst supporting independent film. The streaming options are diverse, from documentaries and features to a strong line-up of New Zealand content.”

The Beamafilm service is available through the online resources page on the Library website https://www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/libraries/ or accessed directly from their website, https://beamafilm.com. You can also download the iOS or Android app to a device and watch content on the go. Library card holders simply sign up online using their library card number to create a free account.

“The types of resources our community are keen to access, and how they want to access them is changing and we are growing our capability and catalogue to reflect this. The days of a library simply offering hardcopy resources like books, CDs and DVDs are long gone,” says Mr Littleworth.

Beamafilm joins the growing collection of free digital e-resources available to Kāpiti library members, which includes access to over 5,000 eBooks and e-audio via Axis360, as well as online newspapers and magazines via the Pressreader platform.

Another newcomer is Lingogo, a new digital library app for those wanting to improve their te reo Māori or Pasifika language skills. The New Zealand company behind Lingogo aims to make it easy for anyone to learn about and connect with indigenous cultures and languages.

Library users can access all digital platforms through the Council’s website. If you’re not a library member already, you can join from home or pop into one of Kāpiti’s four libraries.

If you have a digital question that you need answered, come along to one of Paraparaumu and Ōtaki library’s Digital Drop-in sessions. Staff are on hand to help you with your device, app or downloads.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 