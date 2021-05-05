You Can’t Cancel Heath Franklin's Chopper! NZ Tour Rescheduled To June & July 2021
Laughing Stock
Productions presents
HEATH FRANKLIN'S CHOPPER: THE SILENCER
THE SILENCER - NZ TOUR 2021
17 Centres: Thursday 17 June – Saturday 17 July
Thursday 17 June
School of Music
Tickets via venue / Patron Base (on-sale from week of May 10)
Friday 18 June – two shows
SkyCity Theatre
Tickets from Ticketek
Saturday 19 June
Isaac Theatre Royal
Tickets from Ticketek
Sunday 20 June
Mayfair Theatre
Tickets from Ticketek
Tuesday 22 June
Civic Theatre
Tickets from Ticketek
Wednesday 23 June
Memorial Centre
Tickets from TIcketek (on-sale from week of May 10)
Thursday 24 June
Baycourt Community and Arts Centre
Tickets from Ticketek
Friday 25 June
Claudelands Arena
Tickets from Ticketek
Thursday 8 July
War Memorial Theatre
Tickets from Ticketek
Friday 9 July
Hawke’s Bay Opera House
Tickets from Ticketek
Saturday 10 July
The Opera House
Tickets from Ticketmaster
Blenheim
Sunday 11 July
ASB Theatre Marlborough
Tickets via venue / Patron Base
Tuesday 13 July
Forum North
Tickets from Eventfinda
Wednesday 14 July
Bruce Mason Centre
Tickets from Ticketmaster (on-sale from week of May 10)
Thursday 15 July
Energy Events Centre, Rotorua
Tickets from Ticketmaster
Friday 16 July
Theatre Royal
Tickets from Ticketek
Saturday 17 July
Regent On Broadway
Tickets from Ticketek
As seen on 7 Days
The Silencer will not be silenced! The bubble is open and Chopper’s finally making it across the ditch, bringing his show that’s been three years in the making to Aotearoa from June 17 – July 17.
Panic, terror, stupidity, crisis; they can all form a queue and suck the wrinkles out of Chopper's walnut wallet because he has stopped giving a f*** and is done with suffering fools. Anti-vaxxers, lock-downs, Karens, cancel culture, Mr Potatohead – the outrage is deafening. Everyone is crazy. Everyone has an opinion. Everyone is wrong.
We need a bit of bloody shush. Chopper is here to machete our way through the jungle of bulls**t. Welcome...The Silencer
Picking up the 'Comics Choice' Award at the 2018 Melbourne International Comedy Festival to add to his 2 ARIA nominations, 1 Logie nomination and over 500,000 tickets sold worldwide, Chopper is a genuine comedy icon. The man behind the ‘stache, Heath Franklin, is an Australian actor, comedic performer, improviser and writer. Loved on both sides of the Tasman, Franklin has been a regular on Kiwi TV, including his series, TV3’s Chopper’s Republic of Anzakistan and 7 Days.
