Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

You Can’t Cancel Heath Franklin's Chopper! NZ Tour Rescheduled To June & July 2021

Wednesday, 5 May 2021, 8:50 am
Press Release: Laughing Stock Productions

Laughing Stock Productions presents 
HEATH FRANKLIN'S CHOPPER: THE SILENCER 

As seen on 7 Days

The Silencer will not be silenced! The bubble is open and Chopper’s finally making it across the ditch, bringing his show that’s been three years in the making to Aotearoa from June 17 – July 17.

Panic, terror, stupidity, crisis; they can all form a queue and suck the wrinkles out of Chopper's walnut wallet because he has stopped giving a f*** and is done with suffering fools. Anti-vaxxers, lock-downs, Karens, cancel culture, Mr Potatohead – the outrage is deafening. Everyone is crazy. Everyone has an opinion. Everyone is wrong.

We need a bit of bloody shush. Chopper is here to machete our way through the jungle of bulls**t. Welcome...The Silencer

Picking up the 'Comics Choice' Award at the 2018 Melbourne International Comedy Festival to add to his 2 ARIA nominations, 1 Logie nomination and over 500,000 tickets sold worldwide, Chopper is a genuine comedy icon. The man behind the ‘stache, Heath Franklin, is an Australian actor, comedic performer, improviser and writer. Loved on both sides of the Tasman, Franklin has been a regular on Kiwi TV, including his series, TV3’s Chopper’s Republic of Anzakistan and 7 Days.

Heath Franklin's Chopper
THE SILENCER - NZ TOUR 2021
17 Centres: Thursday 17 June – Saturday 17 July

Nelson
Thursday 17 June
School of Music
Tickets via venue / Patron Base (on-sale from week of May 10)

Auckland – CBD 
Friday 18 June – two shows
SkyCity Theatre
Tickets from Ticketek

Christchurch
Saturday 19 June
Isaac Theatre Royal
Tickets from Ticketek

Dunedin
Sunday 20 June
Mayfair Theatre
Tickets from Ticketek

Invercargill
Tuesday 22 June
Civic Theatre
Tickets from Ticketek

Queenstown
Wednesday 23 June
Memorial Centre
Tickets from TIcketek (on-sale from week of May 10)

Tauranga
Thursday 24 June
Baycourt Community and Arts Centre
Tickets from Ticketek

Hamilton
Friday 25 June
Claudelands Arena
Tickets from Ticketek

Gisborne
Thursday 8 July
War Memorial Theatre
Tickets from Ticketek

Hawke's Bay
Friday 9 July
Hawke’s Bay Opera House
Tickets from Ticketek

Wellington
Saturday 10 July
The Opera House
Tickets from Ticketmaster 
Blenheim
Sunday 11 July
ASB Theatre Marlborough
Tickets via venue / Patron Base

Whangarei 
Tuesday 13 July
Forum North
Tickets from Eventfinda

Auckland – North Shore 
Wednesday 14 July
Bruce Mason Centre
Tickets from Ticketmaster (on-sale from week of May 10)

Rotorua
Thursday 15 July
Energy Events Centre, Rotorua
Tickets from Ticketmaster

New Plymouth
Friday 16 July
Theatre Royal
Tickets from Ticketek

Palmerston North
Saturday 17 July
Regent On Broadway
Tickets from Ticketek

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Laughing Stock Productions on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 