You Can’t Cancel Heath Franklin's Chopper! NZ Tour Rescheduled To June & July 2021

As seen on 7 Days

The Silencer will not be silenced! The bubble is open and Chopper’s finally making it across the ditch, bringing his show that’s been three years in the making to Aotearoa from June 17 – July 17.

Panic, terror, stupidity, crisis; they can all form a queue and suck the wrinkles out of Chopper's walnut wallet because he has stopped giving a f*** and is done with suffering fools. Anti-vaxxers, lock-downs, Karens, cancel culture, Mr Potatohead – the outrage is deafening. Everyone is crazy. Everyone has an opinion. Everyone is wrong.

We need a bit of bloody shush. Chopper is here to machete our way through the jungle of bulls**t. Welcome...The Silencer

Picking up the 'Comics Choice' Award at the 2018 Melbourne International Comedy Festival to add to his 2 ARIA nominations, 1 Logie nomination and over 500,000 tickets sold worldwide, Chopper is a genuine comedy icon. The man behind the ‘stache, Heath Franklin, is an Australian actor, comedic performer, improviser and writer. Loved on both sides of the Tasman, Franklin has been a regular on Kiwi TV, including his series, TV3’s Chopper’s Republic of Anzakistan and 7 Days.