The Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi 2021 Springboard Recipients Announced

The Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi have today announced their 2021 Springboard awardees – seven artists, each at a formative stage of their career, with outstanding potential in a variety of arts disciplines. Along with a $15,000 gift, each recipient has been matched (with cupid-like consideration) to a senior artist mentor from the Arts Foundation alumni of Laureates, Icons, New Generation, residency or Fellowship recipients. Mentors also receive a $5,000 koha for their time.

Now in its second year, the Arts Foundation Springboard programme is a financial, mentoring and resource support system designed to have a significant impact on the recipient’s growth and development in their practice – giving them a lift of confidence to start a full-time career in the arts.

2021 Arts Foundation Springboard duos:

Cora-Allan Wickliffe (Visual Artist – Hiapo) mentored by 2008 Arts Foundation Laureate Shane Cotton ONZM (Visual Artist)

(Visual Artist – Hiapo) mentored by 2008 Arts Foundation Laureate (Visual Artist) Cian Parker (Writer and performer) mentored by 2000 Arts Foundation Laureate Briar Grace-Smith ONZM (Writer, Actor and Director)

(Writer and performer) mentored by 2000 Arts Foundation Laureate (Writer, Actor and Director) Ta’alili – Aloalii Tapu and Tori Manley-Tapu (Dancers and Choreography) mentored by 2011 Arts Foundation Laureate Lemi Ponifasio (Theatre director, Choreographer, Multi-disciplinary Artist)

(Dancers and Choreography) mentored by 2011 Arts Foundation Laureate (Theatre director, Choreographer, Multi-disciplinary Artist) Reuben Jelleyman (Composer) mentored by 2014 Arts Foundation Laureate Ross Harris (Composer)

(Composer) mentored by 2014 Arts Foundation Laureate (Composer) Maisie Chilton (Visual Artist, Poet) mentored by 2005 Arts Foundation Laureate Julia Morison ONZM (Visual Artist)

(Visual Artist, Poet) mentored by 2005 Arts Foundation Laureate (Visual Artist) Hōhua Ropate Kurene (Multi-disciplinary Artist) mentored by Dan Ahwa (Creative Director, Viva Magazine, NZ Herald)

(Multi-disciplinary Artist) mentored by (Creative Director, Viva Magazine, NZ Herald) Larsen Winiata Tito-Taylor (Multi Disciplinary Artist) mentored by Riki Gooch (Drummer, Composer)

Where an artist isn’t able to be matched within the Arts Foundation artist alumni, we look externally for the perfect fit.

“I feel like it [the Springboard programme] creates a pathway where there isn't one. Normally you kind of just get into the arts and make it up as you go. The biggest value of this mentor-mentee thing is as the relationship that you create – which then leads to ripple effects .... It’s also good for the mentors to see the issues that are still the same and to see where maybe you were, and to be able to offer a way through and be able to say ‘it's all right, this is normal, this is exactly as it should be – and you're going to get through this, you just have to stick at it’,” says 2006 Arts Foundation Laureate and 2020 Springboard Mentor, Oscar Kightley.

Of his new accolade, 2021 Arts Foundation Springboard Award Recipient, Hōhua Ropate Kurene says, “it is a great honour to be one of the recipients of this year’s Springboard awards. To have my work not only recognised but also supported in this very special way is a true blessing. With this opportunity I look forward to navigating my experiences within the arts with a greater sense of ease and purpose. I am proud of my accomplishments thus far and I am very grateful to my Aiga and Tuaā - the threads and ties that have safely guided me here. This opportunity has arrived in such a timely way and is received with much gratitude. To share this all with my mentor, tuakana and dear friend Dan Ahwa - makes this experience all the more sweeter.”

The selection criteria focuses on awarding creatives with outstanding potential who want to start careers in a variety of arts discipline. To be considered for the Springboard programme:

The artist must show potential to develop a sustainable career and practise in the arts

The award must have major impact on the artist to carry out working as an artist for a year

The artist could be in their final year of formal education ready to develop a practice after completion or have developed a practice independent of any formal teaching institution.

They will show potential to develop their careers either as independent artists or within a creative community

The artist needs to show commitment and intent for a career

The artist must be endorsed by a nominator (who will act as referee if need be)

Attention will be given to diversity of gender, regional location and representation of a variety of artistic disciplines

The artist must be a permanent resident of Aotearoa

The artist must be available to promote Springboard and the Arts Foundation. At least one of the artists selected has to be a visual artist (this is a request by funder, the Edgar Family)

Springboard called for nominations in November 2020, and an independent selection panel gathered late February 2021 to review the 350 submissions received.

The selection panel, chaired by Arts Foundation arts trustee Warwick Freeman included:

Nigel Borell

Briar Grace-Smith

Ralph Buck

Philip Clarke

Karen Grylls

Tusiata Avia

Steph Walker

The Arts Foundation Springboard packages have been funded thanks to the generous support of the Edgar Family, the Todd Trust, Abby McCormick O’Neil and D. Carroll Joynes, The Leighs Family, and some generous Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi supporters.

© Scoop Media

