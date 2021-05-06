Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Richard O’Brien Named As Guest Of Honour At The Rainbow Celebration Gala 2021

Thursday, 6 May 2021, 2:35 pm
Press Release: Rainbow New Zealand Charitable Trust

Damn it Janet! Richard O’Brien to be guest of honour at the Rainbow Celebration Gala 2021.

The Rainbow New Zealand Charitable Trust has announced details of this year’s Rainbow Celebration Gala, including the globally recognised guest of honour, screen and stage legend Richard O’Brien.

This not to be missed fundraising event which has become a highlight of Aotearoa’s rainbow community calendar, will take place at one of Auckland’s most elegant venues, The Great Room at the Five-Star Cordis Auckland Hotel on July 31st.

Richard O'Brien wrote one of the world’s most beloved musicals, the Rocky Horror Show which has been performed almost 3000 times on stage in London alone, as well as in venues around the world in places as far reaching as Japan and Mexico to Belgium and the United States.

He also co-wrote and starred as the iconic character of Riff Raff in the film adaptation, The Rocky Horror Picture Show which was released in 1975 which went on to become a pop culture classic in a genre all of its own, and still fills theatres to this day.

A testament to Richard’s talent and vision.

Although possibly best known for his role in Rocky Horror Picture Show, Richard’s diverse career has included working on dozens of television series and movies including Robin of Sherwood, Ever After and even Spice World, he also hosted the hit game show The Crystal Maze in the United Kingdom.

Now a citizen of New Zealand, Richard has traded the sound of applause on London’s West End for the sound of tui’s in Aotearoa’s Bay of Plenty.

Damn it Janet, we are lucky to have Richard O’Brien as our guest of honour at this year’s Rainbow New Zealand Charitable Trust, Rainbow Celebration Gala.

The iconic gala auction will also be taking place, offering a range of stunning items and experiences that this event has come to be known for, as well as non-stop entertainment throughout the night, including a live band and performances from some of Aotearoa’s most delicious drag divas.

All of this while enjoying a stunning three-course meal.

A special encore performance of the amazing Auckland Pride Festival flagship event, Night of the Queer will also take place, something not to be missed.

The Rainbow New Zealand Charitable Trust raises funds for tertiary scholarships, and to support community groups, events and participation for members of Aotearoa's LGBTIQ+ community.

Tickets are on sale NOW through ticketing website EventBrite.

Different ticketing packages are available including an exclusive VIP meet and greet experience with Richard himself.

We are quivering with antici……..pation.

For more information on Rainbow New Zealand Charitable Trust’s work and previous recipient’s of its funding grants visit rainbownzcharitabletrust.org.nz.

 

