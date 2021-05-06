2021 French Film Festival Aotearoa: Programme Unveiled

Tickets have this morning gone on sale for the 2021 French Film Festival Aotearoa, which also today unveils its 21 carefully curated titles which will screen at cinemas across the country.

The full 2021 programme consists of hand-picked gems selected to showcase the delight and diversity of French cinema to Kiwi audiences. Festival Director, Fergus Grady and the French Film Fest Aotearoa staff have been working closely with the French Embassy to bring great films to the French community in New Zealand as well as Francophile Kiwis.

“We’re incredibly proud of our 2021 programme and can’t wait to share these fantastically French stories with New Zealand cinemagoers. From new releases, to 4k restorations of old classics, this year’s films showcase the best of the best of cinéma français,” says Fergus.

“We’re particularly excited to be able to include in our programme, Antoinette in the Cévennes, our opening night film for which lead actress Laure Calamy was named Best Actress at the 2021 César Awards; Delicious, our centrepiece film for foodies and everyone to drool over; and The Man in the Hat, an almost entirely dialogue-free film that tributes French comedy master Jacques Tati,” he adds.

Audiences can catch these films and more from June 9th when the curtain lifts on the 2021 French Film Festival Aotearoa, after the 2020 season was halted due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Celebrating its 15th year, the FFFA is the country's second largest film festival and invites Kiwis to come along for a glass of wine and escape to the French countryside at the movies. Spanning five weeks, the festival will screen in 11 cities and towns spanning the North and South Islands.

Locations and dates for the 2021 French Film Festival Aotearoa are as follows:

North Island:

Auckland (Rialto Newmarket, Lido Epsom, Bridgeway): 9 – 23 June

Wellington (Embassy Theatre, Penthouse, Light House Petone & Cuba) 10 – 23 June

Tauranga (Rialto Tauranga): 10 – 23 June

Masterton (Screening Room): 10 – 23 June

Havelock North (Event cinemas Havelock North): 24 June – 7 July

New Plymouth (Govt Brewster/Len Lye Gallery): 1 July – 14 July

Palmerston Nth (Event cinemas Palmerston North): 24 June – 7 July

Hamilton (Lido Hamilton): 24 June – 14 July

South Island:

Nelson (Suter Gallery): 9 – 23 June

Christchurch (Lumiere, Academy Gold and opening night at Christchurch Art Gallery): 24 June – 7 July

Dunedin (Rialto Dunedin): 24 June – 7 July

Purchase tickets and programme booklets here.

