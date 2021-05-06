Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

2021 French Film Festival Aotearoa: Programme Unveiled

Thursday, 6 May 2021, 3:40 pm
Press Release: The Public Good

Tickets have this morning gone on sale for the 2021 French Film Festival Aotearoa, which also today unveils its 21 carefully curated titles which will screen at cinemas across the country.

The full 2021 programme consists of hand-picked gems selected to showcase the delight and diversity of French cinema to Kiwi audiences. Festival Director, Fergus Grady and the French Film Fest Aotearoa staff have been working closely with the French Embassy to bring great films to the French community in New Zealand as well as Francophile Kiwis.

“We’re incredibly proud of our 2021 programme and can’t wait to share these fantastically French stories with New Zealand cinemagoers. From new releases, to 4k restorations of old classics, this year’s films showcase the best of the best of cinéma français,” says Fergus.

“We’re particularly excited to be able to include in our programme, Antoinette in the Cévennes, our opening night film for which lead actress Laure Calamy was named Best Actress at the 2021 César Awards; Delicious, our centrepiece film for foodies and everyone to drool over; and The Man in the Hat, an almost entirely dialogue-free film that tributes French comedy master Jacques Tati,” he adds.

Audiences can catch these films and more from June 9th when the curtain lifts on the 2021 French Film Festival Aotearoa, after the 2020 season was halted due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Celebrating its 15th year, the FFFA is the country's second largest film festival and invites Kiwis to come along for a glass of wine and escape to the French countryside at the movies. Spanning five weeks, the festival will screen in 11 cities and towns spanning the North and South Islands.

Locations and dates for the 2021 French Film Festival Aotearoa are as follows:

North Island:

  • Auckland (Rialto Newmarket, Lido Epsom, Bridgeway): 9 – 23 June
  • Wellington (Embassy Theatre, Penthouse, Light House Petone & Cuba) 10 – 23 June
  • Tauranga (Rialto Tauranga): 10 – 23 June
  • Masterton (Screening Room): 10 – 23 June
  • Havelock North (Event cinemas Havelock North): 24 June – 7 July
  • New Plymouth (Govt Brewster/Len Lye Gallery): 1 July – 14 July
  • Palmerston Nth (Event cinemas Palmerston North): 24 June – 7 July
  • Hamilton (Lido Hamilton): 24 June – 14 July

South Island:

  • Nelson (Suter Gallery): 9 – 23 June
  • Christchurch (Lumiere, Academy Gold and opening night at Christchurch Art Gallery): 24 June – 7 July
  • Dunedin (Rialto Dunedin): 24 June – 7 July

Purchase tickets and programme booklets here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Public Good on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 