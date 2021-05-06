ED KUEPPER - Pre-sales On New Titles Open As Sales For Shows With Jim White Power Ahead!

THE EXPLODING UNIVERSE OF ED KUEPPER

Pre-sales on new Ed Kuepper, Laughing Clowns, Aints! titles and a limited edition Exploding Universe of Ed Kuepper Box Set open as sales for Ed Kuepper & Jim White tour power ahead!

The universe of Australian Underground Icon, ARIA Hall of Famer, The Saints, Laughing Clowns and The Aints! founder and solo artist extraordinaire ED KUEPPER continues to expand as he prepares to celebrate 45 years of recorded activity with a national tour, and three new retrospective releases.

Shows on the Ed Kuepper with Jim White tour, which sees Ed work with Dirty Three drummer Jim White for the first time ever, are selling rapidly, with sold out performances thus far in Sydney (x 2), Macedon, Eltham, Castlemaine and Hobart with literally handfuls only left for their Rising Festival appearance in Melbourne and shows in Eumundi, Canberra, Meeniyan and more.

And as of now, pre-sales are open on a trio of new titles:

Ed Kuepper: Singles ’86 - ’96.

2CD 40 song collection (includes bonus rarities disc) or limited edition 2LP vinyl (your choice of green, yellow, blue or black vinyl) with bonus download.

Laughing Clowns: Golden Days / When Giants Walked the Earth

10 song best of on limited edition clear vinyl. Also available on even more limited cassette.

The Aints! (Play The Church of Simultaneous Existence) Live At Marrickville Bowlo.

2018’s hit album of unreleased Saints and early Kuepper material played live and in the moment. Limited edition red vinyl only.

All the above are available for pre-order now from edkuepper.com and in person at all good independent record stores from May 28th.

Also available for pre-order now, exclusively from Ed at edkuepper.com, is the limited edition box set :

The Exploding Universe of Ed Kuepper.

Limited to 100 only, this includes:

1 x Ed Kuepper Singles LP on vinyl (colour of your choice until stock runs out).

1 x Laughing Clowns LP on vinyl.

1 x The Aints! LP on vinyl.

3 x accompanying press releases printed in full colour on quality stock

1 x autographed 8” x 10” Laughing Clowns photo by photographer Judi Dransfield Kuepper

1 x high quality Exploding Universe of Ed Kuepper iron-on transfer

1 x The Aints! vinyl sticker.

. Place your orders now!

ED KUEPPER WITH JIM WHITE: MAY-JUNE-JULY 2021

Tue May 25th: Castlemaine, Bridge Hotel - SOLD OUT

Wed May 26th: Melbourne Rising, Comedy Theatre

Fri May 28th: Meeniyan Town Hall

Sat May 29th: Macedon Hotel - SOLD OUT

Fri June 4th: Cairns, Tanks Arts Centre

Sat June 5th: Sunshine Coast, Imperial Hotel

Sun June 6th: Gold Coast, Miami Marketta

Thu June 10th: Newcastle, Lizottes

Fri June 11th: Wyong The Arthouse

Sat June 12th: Blue Mountains Theatre

Sun June 13th: Sydney, SOH Studio (matinee & evening shows) - SOLD OUT

Wed June 16th: Eltham Hotel - SOLD OUT

Thu June 17th: Brisbane, Triffid

Thu June 24th: Canberra, The Street

Fri June 25th: Mona, Hobart - SOLD OUT

Sat June 26th: Mona, Hobart

Sun June 27th: Adelaide, The Gov

Sat July 3rd: Fremantle Social Club



All shows on-sale now via edkuepper.com

And now here’s a treat; You’ll Always Walk Alone, a song originally performed by the Laughing Clowns back in 1980 but never recorded. Resurrected for The Aints! album The Church of Simultaneous Existence and performed here live at Sydney’s Marrickville Bowlo as featured on the new limited edition red vinyl album by The Aints!

Celebrating 45 years as a recording artist, young Ed Kuepper has decided to release not 1 not 2 but 3 new retrospective releases spanning four decades and a large chunk of his post-Saints musical output.

1. Ed Kuepper - Singles ’86 ‘ ’96.

2. Laughing Clowns - Golden Days // When Giants Walked the Earth

3. The Aints! Live at The Bowlo

All three collections will be released on limited edition coloured vinyl with Kuepper’s singles selection to also be released as a 2CD set featuring a bonus disc comprised of B-sides, EP tracks and fan faves, just the sort of stuff we Kuepper-philes crave of our idol.



Ed Kuepper - Singles ’86 ‘ ’96 (Prince Melon Records)

Somewhat surprisingly: Singles ’86 - ‘96 is Kueppers first ever collection of 45’s and CD singles. From the spaghetti-western inspired opener of the 1986 cult-fave Also Sprach the King of Euro-disco through the baroque overtones of penultimate track All Of These Things - an overlooked classic in anyone’s language - via the coulda-been should-been of the much covered (and much coveted) 1992 classic The Way I Made You Feel these tracks and the other 17 collected here point to Kuepper’s seemingly effortless ability to roll out classic after classic during a decade that was arguably his most prolific.

Available as double LP on red, black, yellow and green vinyl or as a 2CD set with bonus disc.

Laughing Clowns - Golden Days // When Giants Walked the Earth (Prince Melon Records)

Golden Days meanwhile, is an entry-level collection of Kuepper’s immediate post-Saints band Laughing Clowns. Spanning 1979 - 1984 (as long as the lifespan of The Saints themselves) Laughing Clowns pushed the boundaries not just of conventional music but of the post-punk world also, literally turning all standard musical practices on their head by incorporating free-jazz, bluegrass, krautrock and more into one big beautiful petridish. The classic Eternally Yours is included here as are the equally as worthy Everything That Flies, Holy Joe and more.

"This is the band that I've called "the greatest live rock'n'roll band in the world ever, full stop". This is the band that made me walk out of a Birthday Party gig, because I knew there wasn't a hope in hell that Nick Cave's group, even at the height of their awesome, spontaneous powers, could follow them.” - Everett True

Available on limited edition clear vinyl.

The Aints! Live at The Bowlo (Fatal Records)

The Aints! debut album The Church of Simultaneous Existence was the surprise hit of 2018. Twelve Kuepper penned tracks written in Brisbane, London and Sydney during the time frame 1969-1978, in and around the formation of The Saints the band Kuepper co-founded and appeared with from 1973 until their dissolution in 1978. Live at The Marrickville Bowlo is that same Aints! studio album recorded live at a sold out Sydney show two nights prior to the commencement of the album sessions proper. Polished it ain’t. Some arrangements may differ and not everyone is in tune but the quality of the songs and the performance overall place it right next to the studio version as an essential Kuepper artifact.

“.. the key to the success of this album – and to these ears it is one of the finest records of the year – is not that it echoes past glories or hints at what might have been had the early version of The Saints recorded a fourth album but that it is a powerful musical statement, timeless, with its own sound and vision. Sure, it’s rock’n’roll, but who else sounds like The Aints!?” - musictrust.com

Available on limited edition orange vinyl.

Hard copy versions of all three releases will be available May 29th via www.edkuepper.com and select record stores. All releases will also be available via bandcamp and select digital avenues.

