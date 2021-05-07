Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Local Asian Musicians Announce Formation Of A New Collective During NZ Music Month 2021

Friday, 7 May 2021, 5:58 am
Press Release: Eastern Sound Collective

EASTERN SOUND COLLECTIVE

MEOW

9 Edward Street, Te Aro, Wellington

7pm - 11pm

30 May 2021

Eastern Sound Collective is proud to announce our first event on Sunday 30 May at Meow in Wellington.

The Collective was formed at the end of 2020 by a small group of Wellington based musicians. We aim to bring together artists and creatives of Asian and South Asian heritage to build a support network and improve our representation in the music industry.

For our first outing the lineup includes founding members Miss Leading and Abrzy alongside Sujai, Nam Chucks and Karnan Saba. Each artist has forged a solo career in the local music scene and we now come together to advance a shared voice.

The evening promises to be full of vibes promoting our united energy.

With this event we also hope to engage other creatives that are working in isolation.

ARTIST INFO

Miss Leading

Miss Leading is a New Zealand born music producer, singer and poet of Indian and Pakeha heritage. Miss Leading produces happy melodic Art-Pop music with conscious lyrics. Recently has performed at The Mix Festival and Tokafest in New Zealand during 2021. While residing in the UK, Miss Leading performed regularly and festival appearances include the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Maidens of Music Festival, Kelburn Music Festival, and The Living Village in the Netherlands.

Miss Leading performs with the Wellington made Synthstrom Deluge which she affectionately calls ‘The Delorean’.

Website: https://iammissleading.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IamMissLeading/

Instagram: @Iammissleading

Bandcamp: https://missleading.bandcamp.com/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfrNln9DcrtIW9GmPAk2Zew

Abrzy

ABRZY (Ay. Breezy), is a young Muslim hip hop artist living in Wellington, New Zealand, originally hailing from Dhaka, Bangladesh. Over the last few years, ABRZY has worked hard to finesse his skills, and make his hometown of Dhaka proud. Some of his highlights include opening for international artists such as the likes of Tinie Tempah, Kid Ink and Lil Yachty.

ABRZY has amassed more than 150,000 streams on Spotify, and that’s without any editorial placements.

Website: https://www.abrzy.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ABRZYRahman/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/abrzy/

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/abrzyrahman

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0GIxnPuJrbOyBfyYkMzJRo

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ds2KmdYKyc8

Karnan Saba

Karnan Saba has been active on the Wellington arts scene since 2001 as a producer and sound designer. Starting off as a musician in South Asian bands Moksha, Tufaan Express and Doosra, he has worked in theatre since 2010 and released his first full length album Bird of Paradise with London-based lyricist Hone Be Good in 2019 on Years Gone By Records.

Karnan Saba’s production and collaborative work includes music by Avantdale Bowling Club, Amin Payne (Teymori), Raashi Malik, Christoph El Truento and the Cosmic Compositions label.

Website: www.k-saba.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/karnansaba

Sujai

Sujai was born in Bengaluru, India and raised in Wellington. It was all about the raps around 2011, but it was never enough. Sujai started making beats and as he delved into producing, he put performing and showcasing on ice and it became all about the creation. He knew though one day the stage would come calling. A decade later, he has released his first single HEART, which came out in March 2021, the stage is calling and he’s answering the phone.

Music seduced Sujai at the age of 16, ever since he’s been in a deep romance and forgets where he stops and the art begins.

Souncloud: https://soundcloud.com/sujaijones

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/blueprintchild

Instagram: @sujai_jones

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkEhbSQ0bsjemcHDNkJeZlA

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/sujaijones

Nam Chucks

Nam Chucks hails from the deep jungle of Suva city, Fiji. Born a junglee! She holds a deep appreciation of soundsystem culture that has led her from d-floor to selecting/dj'ing dancehall, reggae, roots and all bass heavy inspired music. She feels blessed to have represented Mayhem Soundsystem, The Session, Newtown Sound, Strictly 138, Taniwhas Den, Momentum crew, SubBass, Section 9, Surface Pressure and regularly hosts HomeBass on RadioActive 88.6FM.

Music is her healer, creator, protector sometimes destroyer of all them evil tings.

Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/namnita/?fbclid=IwAR22N210d6UU9QnsUt8FrK0xRbyg8oHYoOTeVy-pQIz-SEyQ510k6eePxZY

