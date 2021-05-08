Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Wāhine Exhibition Launches Crowdfunding Campaign

Saturday, 8 May 2021, 12:09 pm
The Woven Women

A Boosted campaign kicks off today for Wāhine, a multi-media exhibition amplifying Māori women’s voices across Aotearoa.

Wāhine is an immersive exhibition that offers a rare opportunity to dive into Māori women’s personal journeys. Photographic portraits of each woman are exhibited in spaces in different communities, paired with 12-15 minute audio recordings detailing her experiences. Every story is unique and vulnerable, touching on her joys, troubles and ultimately showing the incredible resilience of each wāhine.

The project aims to encourage connection and mutual understanding across Aotearoa. Wāhine has already exhibited in the Nelson-Tasman region in 2020, but the project is seeking funds to take the exhibition around the country.

One of Wāhine’s featured women, Cindy (Te Ata) Batt (Kaitiaki, te poari matua o Te Atiawa) says: “The opportunity that Wāhine has given women, including myself, to speak openly and candidly about our life experiences has been a truly amazing experience. This concept has been in need for a long time and brings back a voice to wāhine.”

Wāhine expands in each location, by inviting a woman from a local iwi to join the project. This process is always done with the support of mana whenua (the local iwi) and respecting tikanga (Māori customs and protocols). Wāhine is heading on the road, with plans to interview and exhibit in 12 cities, starting in Christchurch for Matariki 2021 and finishing in Wellington at the end of 2022.

Their Boosted campaign aims to raise $20,000 to cover the cost of exhibition materials, transportation of the exhibition and production costs. Boosted is an all-or-nothing arts crowdfunding platform dedicated to making art happen. The platform is utilised to raise funds for the arts and to allow connections to artists, donors and the community. Wāhine’s Boosted campaign can be found and supported here.

