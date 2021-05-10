Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Madagascar - The Musical

Monday, 10 May 2021, 12:32 pm
Press Release: GMG Productions

AUCKLAND, KIRI TE KANAWA THEATRE, AOTEA CENTRE 8 - 18 July
WELLINGTON, OPERA HOUSE 5 - 15 August
CHRISTCHURCH, ISAAC THEATRE ROYAL 18 - 22 August
www.Madagascarthemusical.co.nz
Tickets from $39.90*
#MadagascarMusicalNZ

New Zealand’s own boy band star Andrew Papas has been signed to play the “mane man” Alex the lion in GMG Productions New Zealand tour of Madagascar - the Musical, breaking out of the zoo and on to a stage near you this July & August!

Andrew was part of the record-breaking pop band Titanium who produced two gold-selling albums, two sold-out nationwide tours, opened for Mariah Carey, Jason Derulo, Hot Chelle Rae, will.i.am and Cher Lloyd; and performed the US national anthem in Madison Square Garden for the game between New York Knicks and Boston Celtics.

Away from the band, Andrew achieved four top 20 singles and success on stage in Evita, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Disco Inferno, High School Musical and Grease. He has also hosted Sticky TV as a core presenter and co-hosted the ZM Chart show.

As Alex the lion, he will become the main attraction at the Central Park Zoo and undoubtedly “The King of New York City”. This fun-loving fella whose devotion to steak is matched only by his devotion to his friends.

He and Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria the hip hip hippo have spent their whole lives in blissful captivity before an admiring public without a care in the world. Or so they thought.

Not content to leave well enough alone, Marty lets his curiosity get the better of him and makes his daring escape – with the help of some plotting penguins – to explore the world.

Just like the movie, Madagascar - the Musical is ferociously fun and follows all your favourite crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar. Filled with outlandish characters, adventure galore and a catchy upbeat score - you’ll have no choice but to “Move It, Move It!”

This fun-filled family musical. adapted from the critically acclaimed smash-hit DreamWorks animated motion movie, features all the bells and whistles of the international touring production including a lavish set, world-class puppets and colourful costumes.

Andrew will be joined on stage by a stellar all-Kiwi cast including R&B singer-songwriter and actress Kristin Paulse (We Will Rock You, Bring It On, Hairspray, Rent, and The Color Purple) as the sassy hippo Gloria; Ben Freeth (Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, The Phantom of the Opera, Mamma Mia! and Wicked) as the hypochondriac giraffe Melman and LeRoi Kippen (Hairspray, Rent, Grease, Chicago and The Producers) as Alex’s best friend Marty the zebra.

Joining the Zoosters in their fun filled-adventure are Jonathan Martin (Jersey Boys; One Man Two Guvnors, La Cage Aux Folles, Avenue Q, Twelfth Night, Into The Woods, The Rocky Horror Show) as party boy lemur King Julien; R&B, dance and theatre artist Ezra Williams (Romeo & Juliet, Fame, People like Us); Lucy Sutcliffe (Cinderella, 42nd Street, Fiddler on the Roof, Sister Act);

Geena Hutton (Jersey Boys, Mary Poppins, We Will Rock You, Annie, Grease); Cole Johnston (Cats, Yesterday); Jack Shatford (Cinderella, Rock of Ages, Strictly Ballroom The Musical); Caleb Jago-Ward (The Voice Australia, The Ten Tenors, We Will Rock You, Priscilla Queen of the Desert and Hairspray) and George Hiku (Shrek, Beauty and the Beast and West Side Story).

Full cast list: ALEX - Andrew Papas
MARTY - LeRoi Dale Kippen
GLORIA - Kristin Paulse 
MELMAN - Ben Freeth
KING JULIEN/ZEKE – Jonathan Martin
LARS LEMUR/ZELDA - Jack Shatford
SKIPPER/MAURICE - Cole Johnston
CANDY /LYNN LEMUR - Lucy Sutcliffe
KOWALSKI - Ezra Williams
PRIVATE/MORT/DANCE CAPTAIN - Geena Hutton
SWING – Caleb Jago-Ward
SWING – George Hiku

Welcome to the jungle: in Madagascar, it’s fun and games for the whole family!

Auckland
Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Aotea Centre
Dates: Thursday, 8 July – Sunday, 18 July
Times: Tuesday - Thursdays 6.30pm; Fridays 7pm; Saturdays 10am, 2pm & 7pm; Sundays 1pm & 5pm. Special matinee performance at 2pm, Wednesday, 14 August.

Wellington
Opera House
Dates: Wednesday, 4 August – Sunday, 15 August
Times: Wednesday – Tuesday - Fridays 6pm; Saturday 10.30am, 2pm & 6pm; Sunday 1pm & 5pm. Additional matinee at 2pm Wednesday, 11 August

Christchurch
Isaac Theatre Royal
Dates: Wednesday, 18 August – Sunday, 22 August
Times: Wednesday 6pm; Thursday 2pm & 6pm; Friday 6pm; Saturday 10.30am, 2pm & 6pm; Sunday 1pm & 5pm.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from GMG Productions on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 