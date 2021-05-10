Dr Ian Chapman & The Cosmic Jive Trio Present David Bowie & The Art Of Being Different

In this sparkling interactive musical performance and accompanying talk, Dr Ian Chapman and his band delight in entertaining and educating audiences on the empowerment and healing potential of music and the arts. Personally inspired by David Bowie, one of the most complex and enduring performers in the history of popular music, Dr Chapman is a musician, academic, and author of a dozen books including Experiencing David Bowie: A Listener’s Companion (2015), and David Bowie FAQ (2020).

Cosmic Jive Trio brings to the stage superb acoustic arrangements of David Bowie’s finest songs, arranged especially for the show. The honest simplicity of the stripped back and largely acoustic instrumentation allows Bowie’s masterful song-writing to take centre stage.

David Bowie & the Art of Being Different is a wonderfully entertaining celebration of eccentric creativity, a testament to how the arts can empower, improve mental health, heal past traumas, and provide an essential blueprint for how to deal with bullying. Above all, this show is a triumphant affirmation of the power and potential of difference.

The Band

Dr Ian Chapman (vocals/percussion)

Dr Ian Chapman is a musician, author and motivational speaker. Currently co-convener of the Contemporary Music degree course at Otago University, where he has been on the Performing Arts faculty since 2002, he is a specialist in the life and work of David Bowie and has written two books on the artist along with many articles and other media outputs. In the 1980s he was a professional drummer working with artists such as Rob Guest and Billy T James. More recently he was the glittering glam rock performer Dr Glam.

Doug Wright (keys/vocals)

As a freelance musician, composer, and currently working as a performance tutor in contemporary music at the University of Otago, Doug has been a resident fixture on the Dunedin music scene for over 30 years. A founder member of iconic Dunedin bands “Rue de Remarque” and “Oxo Cubans” his keyboard skills are always in demand. Combined with writing, and arranging music for television, radio, and an array of live productions, his calendar is always busy.

Pānia Simmonds (bass/vocals)

Pānia studied music at Otago University where she specialised in bass guitar; also performing and touring with Ian Chapman’s glam rock alter ego, Dr Glam. After graduating she moved to Wellington to study double bass. After a stint of teaching music at Invercargill Polytech, Pānia now lives in Dunedin once again where she teaches bass at Otago University and also has an administrative role at eCampus NZ. In addition she plays in a jazz band, a string ensemble, and for local musical theatre. She has studied electric bass with Dr Rob Burns, jazz bass with Paul Dyne, and now classical bass with Dunedin Symphony Principal bassist, Pat Dean.

For information, images and interviews, contact:

Dr Ian Chapman, 021 270 8666 ian.chapman@otago.ac.nz

Diana Moir, AOTNZ media liaison, 021 126 5738 diana@aotnz.co.nz

Steve Thomas, AOTNZ Trust, 0274 386 154 aotnz@xtra.co.nz www.aotnz.co.nz Facebook

Itinerary

Thursday 10 June 7:30pm Motueka

The Chanel Arts Centre

Adults $25; School Children $5

Book: Floral Affaire, High Street, Motueka

Friday 11 June 6:00pm Mapua

The Playhouse Theatre

$25 for show, plus $42 for a two course buffet for diners

Book: The Playhouse; The Richmond Mall and Eventfinda

Saturday 12 June 8:00pm Onekaka

The Mussel Inn

$15 Tickets on the door

Tuesday 15 June 8:00pm Upper Hutt

Whirinaki Whare Taonga

$20 Book: www.expressions.org.nz

Wednesday 16 June 7:00pm Ōpunakē

Everybody's Theatre

$10 Adults; $5 Youth (under 18)

Book: https://www.everybodystheatre.co.nz/

Cash sales from Aretha at Coastal Care, Opunake; Door sales

Thursday 17 June 7:30pm Te Awamutu

Te Awamutu College Hall

$20 Adults; $10 Students (plus fees)

Book: Eventfinda; i-Sites

Proceeds to Te Awamutu College Multi-Sport Turf Project

Friday 18 June 7:00pm Putaruru

The Plaza

$15 Book: The Plaza; Eventfinda

Saturday 19 June 7:30pm Hamilton

The Meteor Theatre

$25 Book: www.themeteor.co.nz

Sunday 20 June 7:30pm Coromandel

Hauraki House Theatre

$25 Book: Coromandel Town Information Centre

Wednesday 23 June 7:30pm Thames

Kauaeranga Hall

$25 Door; $22 Pre-book - Book: 021912993; kauaerangahallmusic@gmail.com

http://kauaerangamusic.promo.nz/ Lotus Realm, 714 Pollen St, Thames

Thursday 24 June 7:30pm Onewhero

OSPA Theatre, Hall Road

$25 Book: www.ospa.org.nz The Goodness Grocer, Pukekohe

Friday 25 June 7:30pm Whakatane

The Church of St George and St John

Adults $20; Students $5 Book: The Good Life

Saturday 26 June 7:30pm Opotiki

The Senior Citizens Hall

$20 Book: www.trybooking Opotiki Library

Sunday 27 June 7:00pm Gisborne

Smash Palace Bar

$20 Book: Eventfinda.co.nz

AOTNZ InCahoots with Smash Palace Bar

Wednesday 30 June 7:30pm Akaroa

The Gaiety

$25 Book: The Akaroa Museum

Thursday 1 July 7:30pm Christchurch

The Arts Centre Te Matatiki Toi Ora - Great Hall

$25 Book: https://www.artscentre.org.nz/whats-on/dr-ian-chapman-and-the-cosmic-jive-trio/

Friday 2 July 7:30pm Geraldine

The Lodge Theatre, Talbot Street

$25 Book: Louk Clothing, Talbot St. (Cash Only); 03 693 9070

Saturday 3 July 7:30pm Twizel

Twizel Events Theatre

Adults $20; Students $10

Book: Twizel Promotions Office

Includes complimentary nibbles, cash bar available

Sunday 4 July 7:30pm Oamaru

Oamaru Opera House

$20 - $25 (plus fee) Book: oamaruoperahouse.co.nz

Monday 5 July 7:00pm Lincoln

The Laboratory, 17 West Belt

$20 Book: Over the bar or 03 3253006

Tuesday 6 July 7:30pm Hokitika

Old Lodge Theatre, 11 Revell Street

$25 Book: Hokitika's Regent Theatre

Wednesday 7 July 7:30pm Okarito

Donovan's Store

$25 Book: Richard 021 1448781

Thursday 8 July 7:30pm Cromwell

Tarras Hall

Adults $30; Super Gold Card $25; Children $5

Book: www.artscentral.co.nz

Friday 9 July 9:30pm Queenstown

Sherwood

$15 Book: www.eventbrite.co.nz

Saturday 10 July 8:00pm Gore

Eastern Southland Gallery

$30 GA; $25 Gallery Members; $10 Students

Book: Eastern Southland Gallery, 14 Hokonui Drive

Monday 12 July 7:30pm Stewart Island

Stewart Island Community Centre

$25 Book: Door Sales

Arts On Tour NZ (AOTNZ) organises tours of outstanding New Zealand performers to rural and smaller centres in New Zealand. The trust receives funding from Creative New Zealand as well as support from Central Lakes Trust, Community Trust of Southland, Interislander, Otago Community Trust, Rata Foundation and the Southern Trust. AOTNZ liaises with local arts councils, repertory theatres and community groups to bring the best of musical and theatrical talent to country districts. The AOTNZ programme is environmentally sustainable – artists travel to their audiences rather than the reverse.

