Upcoming Exhibition To Launch New QTBIPOC Arts Platform

Monday, 10 May 2021, 3:46 pm
Press Release: Ahua Collective

Āhua Collective is a new platform committed to empowering QTBIPOC (Queer, Trans, Black/Indigenous/People of Colour) artists and decolonising our creative future.

Founded by creative director Sonya Milford (She/her), an award winning digital designer, āhua.nz brings together Aotearoa’s QTBIPOC creatives. Spanning from emerging artists to pioneers in their field.

Āhua Collective is committed to creating a safe space for QTBIPOC artists to explore their creativity, culture and identity. “I’m also taking the same journey in finding my sense of belonging.” says Milford. She hopes this kaupapa “will empower our artists and provide opportunities to produce a more accessible creative industry.”

Each month will feature one of the following artists, along with a photoshoot and profile. In 2021, Āhua Collective is showcasing the following 12 talented creatives: Hohua, Sara Moana, Māhia Te Kore, Sam Bailey, Atarangi Anderson, Hazel Xu, Abbey Gamit, Kauri Waihoea, Sarita Das, Taylor Te Atarua, Tommie Love & Marc Conaco.

Āhua Collective is created by QTBIPOC for QTBIPOC. Milford is joined in creative direction by photographer Pati Solomona Tyrell (He/him) (FAFSWAG) and Make Up Artist Tallulah McLean (She/her) (look.bomb).

Sherry Zhang (She/her) is the writer/editor of the platform. She hopes to showcase the mahi, talent and heart of our creatives, “To build conversations across art forms, and delve into the intersectionalities of Queer creative practise.”

Individual profiles will be released each month on Ahua.nz.

Āhua Collective officially launches on the 21st of May, at MERCURY PLAZA GALLERY, 6pm, with exhibitions of work from the collective.

To stay updated, sign up to our mailing list on the website. For more information, visit: @ahuacollective.

This project is made possible with support & funding from Creative NZ.

