Plain English Awards Return With Gusto In 2021

After holding off entries last year, the full Plain English Awards are back in 2021. The Awards will look a little different this year, with a virtual ceremony and some new ways for entrants to share their inspiring work in clear communication.

Fresh Awards with a new theme

This year’s theme for the Awards is Story. We’re inviting the public to share the stories behind their plain language projects in short videos. We’ll showcase these videos in a gallery to inspire and enlighten others. The video gallery is open now.

‘A major goal for the Awards has always been to bring plain language into common use,’ says chair of the WriteMark Plain English Awards Trust, Gregory Fortuin. ‘We know that stories raise awareness and inspire action. The more visible the stories of our entrants, the more sparks of possibility and innovation will be lit.’

All the familiar categories are back

This year’s Awards will feature all categories, including the two People’s Choice categories for Best Communication and the infamous Brainstrain.

‘As we’ve seen in the events of 2020 and beyond, clear communication makes a real difference in people’s lives,’ Gregory says. ‘Here’s a chance to celebrate all the great work that people having been doing over the past couple of years.’

Important dates for the 2021 Awards

1 June: Entries open

31 July: Entries close

7 October: Finalists announced

14 October: Winners announced

Big thanks to our media partner, Newsroom

The goodwill and support of our sponsorship partners keeps the Plain English Awards ticking. We’re immensely grateful to New Zealand-based news and current affairs site, Newsroom.co.nz for believing in our cause and being our media partner.

© Scoop Media

