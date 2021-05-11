Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Tuesday, 11 May 2021, 6:12 am
Press Release: Sandra Roberts

The first of three in our Come Together series for 2021
ON SALE THIS THURSDAY
WELLINGTON, OPERA HOUSE 15 July
CHRISTCHURCH, ISAAC THEATRE ROYAL 16 July
AUCKLAND, THE CIVIC 17 July
Tickets from $89 | Ticketmaster & Ticketek
Featuring: JON TOOGOOD (SHIHAD) | LUKE BUDA (PHOENIX FOUNDATION) | LAUGHTON KORA (KORA) | MEL PARSONS | DEVA MAHAL | JOL MULHOLLAND | BRETT

Announcing the first album concert tour of three for our COME TOGETHER series for 2021 -- Elton John’s Magnus Opus – Goodbye Yellow Brick Road!

After the huge success and rave reviews for Brothers in Arms, Abbey Road and Live Rust from Come Together 2020, we are bringing you more!

In July as part 1 of 3 of our Album Concert Tours for 2021, the Come Together supergroup of Kiwi artists and musicians will perform Goodbye Yellow Brick Road live in concert along with a bonus set of classic hits and deep cuts from Elton John’s golden 1970s period.

In the early 1970s, Elton was in top form. With seven Top 40 singles in two years and, Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only the Piano Player, topping charts, Elton was reaching the peak of his career. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road became even bigger with 30 million records sold - arguably every 1970s household in New Zealand had the album.

Opening with the compositional masterpiece ‘Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding’ and followed by absolute classics, ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’, ‘Candle in the Wind’, ‘Bennie & The Jets’ and the underrated gem ‘Harmony’ – there is a reason the album is consistently included on the list of greatest albums of all time.

