Tonight On Terei Tonight – On Māori Television!

Kiwi funny man Rhys Darby and actress Miriama McDowell – an ‘Intimacy Coordinator’ in the film and television world – share the couch with Pio Terei and Nicola ‘Nix’ Adams on PIO TEREI TONIGHT – screening on Māori Television tonight, Wednesday 12 May 2021, at 8.30 PM.

Wooing viewers with his distinctive Pacific reggae sound is Swiss, one of New Zealand’s most exciting singing talents with a staggering 800,000 plus YouTube video views of his smash hit, Slow Wind.

Tonight’s ‘Surprise Singer’ is 21-year-old Tangi Haere Hou-Pere while ‘Saint Nix’ will acknowledge and recognise ‘Community Hero’ Melissa Kani, principal of small kura kaupapa in Rangiriri, an amazing aunty and mama to whāngai daughter Lily and the ‘go to person’ when whānau in the community need help.

Don’t miss PIO TEREI TONIGHT – screening on Māori Television at 8.30 PM tonight (Wednesday 12 May 2021).

© Scoop Media

