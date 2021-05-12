Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Powerhouse Wāhine Light Up The Auckland Stage For Matariki

Wednesday, 12 May 2021, 3:31 pm
Press Release: Elephant Publicity

Cian Parker performs Sorry For Your Loss. Photo Credit: Kelsey Scott

This Matariki, two inspiring and very different solo performances come together for a double bill that showcases wāhine Māori artists from opposite ends of Aotearoa.

Playwright Fran Kewene (Waikato/Tainui) and performer Julie Edwards (Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Whare) are traveling up from Ōtepoti Dunedin to present their acclaimed verbatim play Barrier Ninja. Verbatim theatre, or documentary theatre, is a style which has been embraced by Auckland audiences with the recent sell-out season of Auckland Theatre Company’s The Haka Party Incident. For Barrier Ninja, Kewene conducted numerous interviews with health practitioners and patients to explore the challenges they experience with Hauora and the current health system. All these voices were distilled and seamlessly weaved into an extraordinary portrait, performed by Julie Edwards, of our health system as seen from a Māori perspective.

Fran Kewene is a senior Māori practitioner, well respected for her work in the fields of Māori health in medical education, disability, and the performing arts. Having graduated from Toi Whakaari in 1991, Fran is currently the unit director and an Associate Professor within the Department of Preventive and Social Medicine at Otago University. Adopted into the Hauora Māori curriculum at the Dunedin School of Medicine, Barrier Ninja was seen by over 1000 medical students. The work has never been publicly performed in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Written and performed by Cian Parker (Ngāpuhi), with live music by Andy Duggan, Sorry For Your Loss is the autobiographical story of a young woman who is unexpectedly introduced to a father and family she never knew she had. Suddenly forced to navigate the opinions of her mother, her elderly neighbour, and her classmates, she must eventually reclaim her whakapapa. Sorry For Your Loss is a show about growing up on the mean streets of Kirikiriroa Hamilton in the ‘90s, and is a heartfelt, hilarious, and utterly charming tribute to the power of wāhine toa. Director, dramaturg and Waikato University Theatre Studies and Dance professor, Dr. Laura Haughey, also brings her unique physical approach to the storytelling in this original, devised piece of work.

Cian Parker was recently the recipient of The Arts Foundation’s inaugural Springboard Award, recognising artists at a formative stage in their career. Along with the recognition the award also comes with professional mentoring from acclaimed playwright and screenwriter Briar Grace Smith (Cousins) In 2019, Parker was also the recipient of the 2019 Creative New Zealand Ngā Manu Pīrere Award.

MATARIKI DOUBLE BILL

Barrier Ninja

Sorry For Your Loss

Barrier Ninja and Sorry For Your Loss are an Auckland Live Matariki Festival Double Bill. Book them both at the Box Office or over the phone for $40*, saving you $20! *service fees apply

Please note: Barrier Ninja is not recommended for children under the age of 3. Children aged 14 and under must be accompanied by a caregiver who attends the event with the child.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Elephant Publicity on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 