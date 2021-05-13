Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Jacinda Ardern Artwork Up For Grabs To Raise Funds For Breast Cancer

Thursday, 13 May 2021, 9:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Breast Cancer Foundation

A piece of artwork drawn and signed by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is going under the hammer to help raise funds for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ. The Port Waikato Pink Ribbon Breakfast Team has listed the framed drawing on Trade Me, as part of the group’s fundraising efforts. The drawing shows a house and the words “2020: Still life”.

Chair Jacqui Church, with a team of 15 other women from Port Waikato, has been hosting a Pink Ribbon Breakfast every year since 2013. Over the years the team has raised over $32,000 for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ. This year, they’re hoping to raise even more through the sale of the Prime Minister’s drawing.

The Trade Me auction will close on Friday 21 May and can be found here: https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/art/drawings/listing/3089974288

Jacqui said: “We’re honoured by this gift we’ve been given so we’re doing our best to get top dollar for it to help Breast Cancer Foundation NZ. I’ve seen another of Jacinda’s drawings went for more than $18,000 and I can only dream we could reach that amount!

“I think this drawing is particularly special because of what 2020 taught us about community and the link this has with the importance of Pink Ribbon Breakfast. Breast cancer touches many families in Port Waikato. Hosting a Pink Ribbon Breakfast is our way of acknowledging these families and giving them our arohanui. It’s also really important to make our community stronger by raising awareness and educating women about breast health. This is a way of showing how we’re all in the same waka together.”

Pink Ribbon Breakfast is Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s biggest fundraising campaign which takes place every May. Thousands of Kiwis get together to do good in their communities to raise funds for breast cancer education, innovative research, and support for patients and their families as they navigate through their breast cancer journeys. More than 3,300 NZ women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year, and every year more than 650 die from breast cancer.

Ah-Leen Rayner, chief executive of Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, said: “No matter how small or large, every Pink Ribbon Breakfast helps us to be there for Kiwi families facing breast cancer and prevent more women dying from this disease. So please, get involved in whatever way you can – your efforts will make a real difference.”

For more information and to register to host a Pink Ribbon Breakfast, visit www.pinkribbonbreakfast.co.nz

