Bigger Birthdays To Make Up For Last Year’s Lockdown Celebrations

Friday, 14 May 2021, 6:38 am
Press Release: Premium SEO NZ

This year has seen a tremendous uptake in bigger and better birthday celebrations for people with birthdays in March, April, and May. Last year, many of the people born in these months were forced to celebrate their birthdays during the level 4 or 3 lockdowns. They couldn’t go out to a restaurant to celebrate or have a party with those from outside their households.

For many, this meant celebrations occurred over Zoom rather than in person with friends and family. It was a distressing time for us all, but especially for those who missed out on seeing loved ones on their birthday. For people who lived alone, this was especially difficult.

This seems to be the reason why so many people are insisting on celebrating their birthdays in style this year! Some cake shops in Auckland are being overrun with orders, demonstrating the increased desire for large birthday parties this year.

Now that we can travel throughout the country, birthdays can once again include all the friends and family we could wish for. Some people are even heading away on holiday to celebrate, an unfathomable thought just one short year ago.

With the travel bubble between New Zealand and Australia now open, we can even go and visit a loved one across the Tasman for their birthday!

Of course, there is a lot to celebrate right now, with the Covid-19 vaccine rollout in full swing. Hopefully, most of the country will be vaccinated by July. If this goes as planned, we can cross our fingers that never again will we have to endure a Zoom birthday party.

