Skills & Drills With The Highlanders

The Edgar Centre hosted FREE skills and drills with the mighty Highlanders on Thursday, 13th May from 3.30-5.30pm!

This was an action-packed couple of hours where the kids met their favourite players; learnt new skills and drills, and enjoyed tasty Harraways treats. They also enjoyed zorbing against the Highlanders!

Dunedin’s homegrown Harraways; Highlanders and the Edgar Centre are all working together to create this exciting experience for their local community.

“Our goal is to make these types of activities more accessible to locals. Dunedin is home to some great icons and it’s about working collaboratively so our own community gets to benefit too”, says Peter Cox, Harraways Marketing Manager.

