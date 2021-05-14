Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Heartache And Hilarity Heads To The Meteor With Original Play Damian And The Heartaches

Friday, 14 May 2021, 3:06 pm
Press Release: The Meteor

Spoken Chronicles Theatre Company returns to The Meteor Theatre presenting brand new work- Damian and The Heartaches!

Cast of Heartaches

At The Meteor on May 20th- 22nd, Damian and The Heartaches “is a play about grief, loss and how we navigate these emotions” says director and emerging local creative Grace Hall.

Damian’s father has passed away, he is up to his eyeballs in debt and worst of all, The Heartaches have come to help...

Damian and the Heartaches follows Damian as he navigates his grief, joy, anger, and loss through the fantastical framework of The Heartaches, a group of hallucinations that walk him through ways to deal with letting go, keeping busy, self-improvement, relaxing and accepting what’s happened.

With high energy, strong physicality, and a vibrant cast of some of Hamilton’s seasoned performers alongside some brand-new talent. Damian and the Heartaches promises to be an engaging look into a topic that New Zealanders often struggle with.

“We hope that with the staging of Damian and the Heartaches to add something to the conversation around pressure in our society” adds Hall. “it’s a show for everyone with comedy, drama, larger than life characters and of course, heartache”.

Damian and the Heartaches marks the second show for Spoken Chronicles Theatre Company and features; Elijah Dawson, Bailey Harris, Jack Graf, Eliza Howells, Sophie-May Brown and Joshua Marston. Devised by the cast, the show is directed by Grace Hall and written by local playwright Stephen Henderson.

Damian and the Heartaches will be running at The Meteor Thursday 20th – Saturday 22nd May. Tickets are available now at $18 Waged, $15 Unwaged and $15 Student (with ID) and can be purchased at themeteor.co.nz

