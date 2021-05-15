Winners Celebrated At New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Hawke’s Bay Marathon

Daniel Jones winning the Hawke's Bay Marathon. Photo FinisherPix

Runners from across New Zealand have flocked to the sold-out New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Hawke’s Bay Marathon, taking on Marathon, Half-Marathon and 10km distance events with the following individuals winning the respective titles:

New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Marathon

Daniel Jones – 02:25:34

Bethany Bromfield – 02:56:29

2degrees Half Marathon

Jack Moody – 01:07:16

Olivia Burne – 01:19:53

Havana Coffee 10km

Chris McIlroy – 00:35:55

Esther George – 00:36:16

The winners joined more than 8,000 competitors for the fifth running of Hawke’s Bay Marathon, the biggest in the event’s history.

Once across the finish line, participants enjoyed New Zealand’s best finish line festival at Elephant Hill Estate & Winery, with plenty of entertainment and the best of local Hawke’s Bay food and wine.

Dave Beeche, Managing Director of The IRONMAN Group Oceania, organisers of Hawke’s Bay Marathon, said it was great to see a sold-out field take to the event.

“It’s incredible to see so many runners and their supporters being part of this great event in the beautiful Hawke’s Bay,” says Dave. “Congratulations to the winners, we hope they enjoy celebrating their achievements at the finish line festival.”

The Hawke’s Bay Marathon is a part of the Runaway Marathon Series, which also includes the Queenstown Marathon and Runaway Noosa Marathon.

Bethany Bromfield winning the Hawke's Bay Marathon. Photo FinisherPix

