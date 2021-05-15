Sold Out Field Participates In New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Hawke’s Bay Marathon

The 2021 Hawke's Bay Marathon. Photo: Bruce Jenkins.

More than 8,000 competitors hit the course for the fifth running of Hawke’s Bay Marathon today, the biggest in the event’s history.

Participants tested themselves across three distances, the Havana Coffee 10km, 2degrees Half Marathon and New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Marathon, with the sold-out events finishing at the iconic Elephant Hill Estate & Winery.

Once across the finish line, people enjoyed the Elephant Hill Estate & Winery offering New Zealand’s best finish line festival, plenty of entertainment, and a range of local Hawke’s Bay food and wine.

Friends Tanya Beckett, Sally Hollis, Tracy Badland and Priscilla Lysaght are already planning a return.

“What a fabulous event in such an amazing location,” said Beckett. “It’s been so great to get out on the track with friends, we’ve had the best time. Been there, done that and coming back!”

Dave Beeche, Managing Director of The IRONMAN Group Oceania, organisers of Hawke’s Bay Marathon, says that the successful event provided a boost to the region and a unique experience for participants.

“It’s been a tough time for tourism in the region so it’s fantastic that this sold-out event saw thousands of runners and their supporters come from around the country to enjoy the stunning Hawke’s Bay,” said Beeche.

“It’s been incredibly valuable for accommodation providers, eateries and retailers, and we’re proud to work with our partners to showcase this region and bring this experience to life for participants, their families and friends,” he said.

The Hawke’s Bay Marathon is a part of the Runaway Marathon Series, which also includes the Queenstown Marathon and Runaway Noosa Marathon.

