Natalie Bergman Releases Music Video For “Paint The Rain”

Released Friday May 7 on Third Man Records, Natalie Bergman’s new album Mercy has been praised as “a remarkable act of spiritual resilience” (Uncut), “a moving tour-de-force” (SPIN) that surmounts pain and sorrow with “sun-dappled psychedelia” (Bandcamp, Essential Releases). Today, Natalie Bergman shares the music video for “Paint The Rain,” a warm and wistful highlight of Mercy, contemplating the death of a relationship through a cathartic, clarion call of a chorus: “If you’re gonna love somebody, love them all the way.”

Stream “Paint The Rain” here and watch the video: https://youtu.be/cw4lhOj2tDA

While the song recalls the formative, folk-rock sounds of Laurel Canyon, Natalie Bergman wrote “Paint The Rain” when she returned to the Midwestern woods where she grew up, following a silent retreat to the New Mexico monastery that helped inspire the music of Mercy. She filmed the stop motion video on a guerrilla shoot in the Los Angeles desert, evoking the lyrics through sculptures and kites she built by hand.

Learn more about the making of “Paint The Rain” and Mercy in a feature with NYLON, who call the video “a simultaneously peaceful and surreal experience.”

Mercy marks Natalie Bergman’s debut, self-produced solo album, and in a new interview on NPR Weekend Edition she discusses the tragic journey that led to its creation. Listen to the full segment, where she opens up on the fatal accident that took her father and stepmother in 2019, the consolation she found in faith, and the way these songs almost wrote themselves: https://n.pr/3bmBk0e

As one-half of brother-sister duo Wild Belle, Natalie Bergman has spent the better part of this past decade on tour, sharing stages with Beck, Cage The Elephant and Toro y Moi, playing Coachella, Lollapalooza, The Tonight Show and more. Today, she announces her first-ever run of headlining solo dates, beginning with a string of shows across Europe and the UK in fall 2021.

Natalie Bergman and her band recently brought Mercy standouts to sessions with GRAMMY.com, FLOOD and Paste. Read about the album in a stunning profile from TEETH Magazine, who rave: "For once, modern songs about faith feel experimental and personable. What she has done to create her own form of worship music is truly groundbreaking."

Listen to Mercy, out everywhere via Third Man Records: https://orcd.co/nataliebergmanmercy

© Scoop Media

