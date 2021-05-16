Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Natalie Bergman Releases Music Video For “Paint The Rain”

Sunday, 16 May 2021, 4:46 pm
Press Release: Third Man Records

Released Friday May 7 on Third Man Records, Natalie Bergman’s new album Mercy has been praised as “a remarkable act of spiritual resilience” (Uncut), “a moving tour-de-force” (SPIN) that surmounts pain and sorrow with “sun-dappled psychedelia” (Bandcamp, Essential Releases). Today, Natalie Bergman shares the music video for “Paint The Rain,” a warm and wistful highlight of Mercy, contemplating the death of a relationship through a cathartic, clarion call of a chorus: “If you’re gonna love somebody, love them all the way.” 

Stream “Paint The Rain” here and watch the video: https://youtu.be/cw4lhOj2tDA 

While the song recalls the formative, folk-rock sounds of Laurel Canyon, Natalie Bergman wrote “Paint The Rain” when she returned to the Midwestern woods where she grew up, following a silent retreat to the New Mexico monastery that helped inspire the music of Mercy. She filmed the stop motion video on a guerrilla shoot in the Los Angeles desert, evoking the lyrics through sculptures and kites she built by hand. 

Learn more about the making of “Paint The Rain” and Mercy in a feature with NYLON, who call the video “a simultaneously peaceful and surreal experience.”

Mercy marks Natalie Bergman’s debut, self-produced solo album, and in a new interview on NPR Weekend Edition she discusses the tragic journey that led to its creation. Listen to the full segment, where she opens up on the fatal accident that took her father and stepmother in 2019, the consolation she found in faith, and the way these songs almost wrote themselves: https://n.pr/3bmBk0e

As one-half of brother-sister duo Wild Belle, Natalie Bergman has spent the better part of this past decade on tour, sharing stages with Beck, Cage The Elephant and Toro y Moi, playing Coachella, Lollapalooza, The Tonight Show and more. Today, she announces her first-ever run of headlining solo dates, beginning with a string of shows across Europe and the UK in fall 2021.

Natalie Bergman and her band recently brought Mercy standouts to sessions with GRAMMY.com, FLOOD and Paste. Read about the album in a stunning profile from TEETH Magazine, who rave: "For once, modern songs about faith feel experimental and personable. What she has done to create her own form of worship music is truly groundbreaking."

Listen to Mercy, out everywhere via Third Man Records: https://orcd.co/nataliebergmanmercy

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Third Man Records on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 