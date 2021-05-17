Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Auckland Live's Cabaret Season Announce 2021

Monday, 17 May 2021, 9:27 am
Press Release: 818 Entertainment

More than 140 astounding artists and performers including Tim Minchin, Finn Andrews and NZTrio, Anika Moa, Tami Neilson, Julia Deans and Hugo Grrrl come together for the delectable winter feast that is the 2021 Auckland Live Cabaret Season.

Auckland’s shining jewel, The Civic, will be taken over this June and July by an audacious line-up of more than 20 contemporary cabaret shows from across Aotearoa, featuring a rollcall of some of our boldest and most beautiful, intent on celebrating the sequins and stardust of the underground world of cabaret.

For ten days and nights (19 June – 4 July) audiences will see Kiwi musicians turn torch singers, burlesque stars reveal almost all, drag artists dazzle with innuendo and shade, and The Civic return to its roots as a picture palace par excellence with classic cinema programming.

Following sold-out shows across New Zealand in 2019, Tony Award-winning musical whirlwind Tim Minchin opens the season on 19 June with an encore performance of his hit show BACK, on the mainstage of The Civic.

The gob-stoppingly gorgeous theatre, built as a decadent picture palace in the Roaring 1920s, returns to its iconic roots as A Vintage Cabaret Cinema, screening cinema classics including Funny Girl, All That Jazz, and a special midnight screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Annie Crummer, Anika Moa, Georgia Lines, Paige and Tami Neilson, under the direction of Ria Hall, complete the stunning line-up of iconic and up-and-coming music artists celebrating Matariki and the power of wāhine toa in one of the most powerful and reaffirming live concerts of the year – TUAWAHINE – onstage at The Civic.

A spell-binding mix of reimagined classics, original songs, and waiata Māori with the backing of a live band, TUAWAHINE is an unmissable event of the Auckland Live Cabaret Season.

The haunting ghost of French cabaret icon Edith Piaf comes to life and is illuminated by the unforgettable voice of Yulia, backed by a 14-piece orchestra and band, in Edith Piaf à L'Olympia à Paris - a sweeping concert on The Civic stage transporting audiences to the scene of one of Piaf’s most powerful live performances at the legendary Paris Olympia in 1961.

As The Civic mainstage burns bright, high tea and song is served on the Mezzanine Balcony, cocktails are poured, and the secret, late night Piano Bar roars into life, drawing cabaret provocateurs and voyeurs alike.

The original scene of some of Auckland’s most scandalous cabaret highjinks, The Civic’s Wintergarden and its environs welcome a line-up of sublime divas, queens, and extroverts extraordinaire intent on seducing with their beauty, balls, and brains in an exquisitely curated programme of deliciously devastating music; powerful and erotic striptease; classic, classy Māori showband and cabaret comedy; iconic songbooks; exquisite soul; hardcore housie (just like bingo, only brown!); ‘70’s grrrl power and rock; legs for days; a fab foursome; glittery, family-friendly, garden drag; a sexy, sapphic slumber party; experimental cabaret developed right before your eyes; and a call to handcuff your husbands as Fine Fatale return with heels higher than ever, bringing the dance, doo wops and drips of the Pacific Moana in Fever: Return of Ula.

As The Civic prepares to celebrate its 92nd birthday, the 2021 Auckland Live Cabaret Season invites audiences to embrace the heritage landmark and its unique place in Auckland’s vibrant entertainment history.

Auckland Live and Auckland Conventions, Venues & Events director, Robbie Macrae, says throughout its colourful life The Civic has remained a symbol of the power live performance and entertainment has had in contributing richness, identity, and a sense of place to New Zealand’s largest city.

Now almost a century old, he says The Civic has rightly earned its international reputation as a much-coveted stage for some of the biggest names from the worlds of music, theatre, musicals, and dance.

Auckland Live programmer, Janelle Bish, agrees. 
She says as the largest festival of its kind in New Zealand, the 2021 Auckland Live Cabaret Season’s sparkling programme befits the Civic legend.

“We’re proud and excited to present an unprecedented number of shows in the 2021 season, ten of which are world premieres that have been developed in partnership with Auckland Live,” says Janelle.

“It’s also a privilege to work alongside more than 140 New Zealand artists – a mix of emerging talent, established icons as well as Tim Minchin - sharing top billing and the stage to perform and share their magic with all of Tāmaki Makaurau.”

Full Schedule and Times
Ticket presale starts 9am Monday 17 May
Onsale, 9am Tuesday 18 May

Auckland Live Cabaret Season

Sat 19 – Sun 4 July 
The Civic

 

Tim Minchin – BACK Encore
Sat 19 June, 8pm
The Civic
$79.90 – $230*


A Vintage Cabaret Cinema: Cabaret

Thu 22 June, 6pm
Sat 26 June, 2pm

A Vintage Cabaret Cinema: Funny Girl 
Wed 23 June, 3pm
Thu 1 July, 8pm

Only Lovers Left Alone 
Wed 23 June, 7.45pm & 9:45pm
Thu 24 June, 6.30pm & 8pm
Fri 25 June, 7.45pm & 9:45pm
Sat 26 June, 7.30pm & 9.30pm
Fri 2 July, 7.45pm & 10pm
Sat 3 July, 6pm & 10.30pm
Abyssinian, The Civic
FREE – Register for tickets

Fever: The Return of Ula 
Wed 23 June, 8.30pm
Fri 25 June, from 10.30pm
Sat 26 June, from 10.30pm
Fri 2 July, 6.30pm 
Wintergarden, The Civic
$45 - $55*

Naked Girls Reading
Thu 24 June, 7pm
Thu 1 July, 7pm
Fri 2 July, 6pm
Theatre Bar, The Civic
$25 - $29*

Sad Songs
Fri 25 June, 10pm
Sat 3 July, 10pm 
Theatre Bar, The Civic
$ FREE

High Tea on the Mezz: Ladies who Brunch
Sat 26 June, 11.30am
Mezzanine, The Civic
$80 – $89*

High Tea on the Mezz: A Fine Romance
Sat 26 June, 2.30pm
Sun 27 June, 11.30am
Mezzanine, The Civic
$80 – $89*

Let it Beatles
Sat 26 June, 5pm
Sat 3 July, 6pm
Wintergarden, The Civic
$39- $45*

TUAWAHINE
Fri 2 July, 8pm
Mainstage, The Civic
$49 - $119*

Edith Piaf à L’Olympia à Paris
Sat 3 July, 7pm
Mainstage, The Civic
$79 - $125*

A Vintage Cabaret Cinema: Dreamgirls 
Thurs 24 June, 3pm

A Vintage Cabaret Cinema: All That Jazz
Fri 25 June, 2pm

A Vintage Cabaret Cinema: The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Sat 26 June, 12am
Sun 27 June, 12am
The Civic
$15 - $18*

Rock Follies Forever
Wed 23 June, 6.30pm
Thu 24 June, 7pm
Fri, 25 June, 8:30pm
Wintergarden, The Civic
$55 - $65*

The Most Naked
Thu 24 June, 9pm
Sat 26 June, 9pm
Thu 1 July, 7pm
Wintergarden, The Civic
$39 - $45*

The Glitter Garden
Fri 25 June, 6.30pm
Sat 26 June, 10am & 1pm
Sun 27 June, 10am & 1pm 
Herald Theatre, Aotea Centre
$21 - $28

Thoroughly Modern Māui
Fri 25 June, 6.30pm
Thu 1 July, 9pm
Wintergarden, The Civic
$45 - $55*

Hardcase Hori Housie
Sat 26 June, 7pm
Sat 3 July, 4pm
Wintergarden, The Civic
$39 - $45*

High Tea on the Mezz: Soul Lounge
Sun 27 June, 2.30pm
Sat 3 July, 11.30am & 2.30pm
Mezzanine, The Civic
$80 – $89*

Both Sides Now
Sun 27 June, from 6pm
Sun 4 July, 4pm 
Wintergarden, The Civic
$55 - $65*

Finn Andrews and NZTrio
Sat 3 July, 9.30pm
Sat 4 July, 7pm
Wintergarden, The Civic
$55 - $65*

Les Femmes
Sat 3 July, 11pm
Wintergarden, The Civic
$45 - $55*

High Tea on the Mezz: Jackie Goes Prima Diva
Sun 4 July, 11.30am & 2.30pm
Mezzanine, The Civic
$80 – $89*

*Service fees apply.

