Acorn TV Original Seaside Murder Mystery 'Whitstable Pearl' Docks Monday, May 24

Monday, 17 May 2021, 12:23 pm
Press Release: Acorn TV

Starring Kerry Godliman (Ricky Gervais’ After Life) as the titular Pearl Nolan, the new six-part British detective drama Whitstable Pearl will make its exclusive worldwide debut on Monday, May 24, 2021 on Acorn TV, AMC Networks’ acclaimed streaming service specialising in British and International television. The series will debut day-in-date across Acorn TV internationally in the US, Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand. Based on the much-loved novels The Whitstable Pearl Mystery and Disappearance at Oare by Julie Wassmer (EastEnders), Whitstable Pearl is brought to the screen for the first time by iconic Norwegian filmmaker Øystein Karlsen (Exit, Dag, Lilyhammer). Episodes 101-102 of the Acorn TV Original coastal mystery series Whitstable Pearl are now available to watch on the Acorn TV press site.

Whitstable Pearl explores the dark undercurrents of murder and debauchery swirling beneath the surface of the picturesque English seaside town of Whitstable, famous for its native oysters and buffeted by the prevailing winds and spray of the North Sea.

When local celebrity Pearl Nolan, chief proprietor of the eponymous Whitstable Pearl restaurant and a newly formed detective agency, discovers the body of Vinnie, a close family friend, she takes it upon herself to investigate what she believes to be murder. Standing in the way of her detective work is DCI Mike McGuire (Howard Charles, The Musketeers), the new Kent police chief who has transferred from London in an attempt to escape from his past. Pearl and Mike clash at first, but then Mike becomes the only other person to share Pearl’s belief that Vinnie was murdered. When a second body shows up, Pearl finds herself pulled into the seedy underbelly of this picturesque town. The British seaside holiday will never be the same again.

Set beneath huge skies and amid the lengthening shadows of a picture postcard town just miles from London, the friction between the locals and the moneyed arrivals from the city is palpable as centuries of village tradition grates against the inevitable pressure of money and gentrification.

 

