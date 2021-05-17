Becoming Dragon At The Wellington Jazz Festival

…and a 4, 3, 2, 1—counting down to the most unique show at this year’s Jazz Festival.

4 Iconic musicians. The Jelly Rolls Quartet features four legendary NZ jazz performers. Ben Wilcock, pianist and composer, was the 'on stage pianist' in the award winning show The Pickle King (Indian ink) and has performed at Glastonbury, Java Jazz, Sydney Arts Festival and New York's Ella lounge and Rockwood Music Hall. Drum legend John Rae, a much beloved larger than life figure within the Wellington jazz scene, has recorded over 30 albums as a leader and side man. Patrick Bleakley has been one of the most sought after bass players in New Zealand since the 1970s. His baptism of fire came through meeting iconic musician and actor Bruno Lawrence who soon inducted Bleakley into his band Blerta. Dan Yeabsley is a multi-instrumentalist who regularly plays with The Wellington International Ukulele Orchestra, Fat Freddie’s Drop, The Troubles, and Twinset (with twin brother Chris).

3 ways to stimulate your senses—music, theatre, visuals. Apart from the band riffing through klezmer, ragtime, blues, bossa nova, and swing, Becoming Dragon: a Jazz Journey is a 90 minute theatrical and multimedia-spangled event. Part TED talk, part personal storytelling, Dr Frances Steinberg (psychologist, martial artist, acupuncturist, interactive learning designer, internationally-acclaimed presenter, and author of more than 12 professional books, 3 novels, 7 online guides, and 4 plays—one of which was shortlisted for the Adam NZ Play Award) imparts wisdom from her seven decades of pursuing a "Life on the Way," interweaving pearls from psychology, martial arts, and philosophy. Pogroms, gangsters, chemical f-bombs, macumba, and unbendable arms harmonise with the jazz, culminating in a plea for us all to become New-dists!

2 too good to miss. If the event itself isn’t enticing enough, Karaka Cafe at the venue is joining in with a brunch meal deal representing the Taniwha “Dragons” of Wellington Harbour, Whataitai and Ngake for ticketholders.

1 of a kind. 90 minutes of unmissable music, mayhem and magic!

