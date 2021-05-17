Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Hastings Journalist Anendra Singh’s Maiden Book Sheds Light On Workplace Bullying In New Zealand

Monday, 17 May 2021, 4:21 pm
Press Release: Anendra Singh

Workplace Bullying – The Beat Up, from multiple award-winning journalist Anendra Singh, is a timely book that sheds light on how rife bullying is in the New Zealand workplace.

“Unfortunately, most of us have experienced some form of bullying or coercion in the workplace,” says Hawke’s Bay scribe Anendra. “That’s why I’m on a crusade to help those in need.”

Workplace bullying can be defined as the repeated and unreasonable behaviour directed towards an employee or a group of workers, which can result in mental or physical harm. Bullying comes in many forms but can be classified as physical, verbal, psychological or social.

Bullying doesn’t only happen between bosses and staff but can also be prevalent among co-workers, contractors, customers and clients.

However, as the book alludes to, it’s not always the bully boss/managers’ fault.

“Workers can also contribute to their own demise but few realise that they have the power to nip it in the bud if they can be transparent,” advises Anendra.

Employers have an obligation to keep a safe working environment. Under Health and Safety legislation, they must take all practical measures to ensure employees’ safety, including protecting them from harmful behaviour.

A 2019 Stats NZ study found around 11 per cent of all Kiwi workers (roughly 300,000 people) had experienced discrimination, harassment or bullying in the past 12 months. The study also discovered more women than men tend to experience workplace bullying. Among ethnic groups, Asians and Māori were victimised more than Pākehā or Pasifika people.

While these numbers are alarming, not much has been done to prevent it help stop the issue, says Anendra. The problem is that it’s rare for employers or perpetrators of bullying to be held accountable.

Consequently, this new book also puts the New Zealand Government under the microscope on what Anendra describes as its reluctance to prosecute any establishments/employers for the such heinous acts.

You can obtain a copy of the book by emailing Anendra at anendravsingh1@gmail.com or buying it from Aotearoa Books, Wardini (Havelock North), The Plaza (Hastings) or Beattie & Forbes (Napier) bookshops.

With almost four decades as a professional writer and journalist, Anendra is not shy to ask the uncomfortable questions. He has a documented history as an uncompromising writer. In his opinion pieces, he did not let fame or fortune get in the way of unearthing his perception of truth.

It is this uncompromising view of honesty and integrity in journalism that makes his opinion pieces find traction with the readership in New Zealand and abroad.

“Nothing has been more rewarding in my career than the honest feedback from readers, whether it is good, bad or ugly,” he says.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Anendra Singh on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 