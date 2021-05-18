Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Robinhood Stars Defeated Splice Construction Magic 61-49 In Tauranga

Tuesday, 18 May 2021, 5:39 am
Press Release: ANZ Premiership

Image copyright Michael Bradley Photography

17 May, 2021

The Robinhood Stars ended the Heritage Round in style to remain unbeaten this season after completing a comfortable 61-49 win over Splice Construction Magic in Tauranga on Monday.

The newest team in the league continued to build on their short history with another dominant finish after weathering a third quarter onslaught from the home side. Under the pump after the Magic stormed back strongly, the Stars depth and composure ensured they had the goods to regain the ascendancy.

After seeing off the Magic resurgence, the visitors were able give all their players court time, each fitting in seamlessly as the Stars, once again, showed their ability of knowing when to absorb and when to strike.

A slow start cost the Magic dearly, the home side having to dig themselves out of a deep hole after trailing by nine at the first break which proved a bridge too far. For the remaining three-quarters, the Magic were well in the contest but against the high-flying Stars, it was too little too late.

Once the Stars broke the shackles midway through the first stanza, it was a steady procession to goal as the visitors took control in a high-scoring opening.

Showing no mercy, the Stars flew through court, wing attack Gina Crampton given plenty of freedom as shooters Jamie Hume and Maia Wilson were provided with a wealth of scoring opportunities. At the other end, the ever-reliable defensive duo of Elle Temu and Anna Harrison made life difficult for the Magic shooters.

With twice as much ball at their disposal, the Stars dined out, enjoying 23 attempts at goal to the Magic’s 11 while building a handy 18-9 lead at the first break.

Chiara Semple took over from Khiarna Williams at goal attack for the Magic on the resumption which coincided with a lift in defensive pressure from the home side. The exploits of in-circle defenders Erena Mikaere and Temalisi Fakahokotau forced the Stars into error while handing more ball into the Magic’s hands.

It was a more even second term, the Magic chipping away but unable to make decisive headway, the Stars absorbing and holding their opponents at arm’s-length.

Magic import shooter Caitlin Bassett was replaced two minutes ahead of the main break but it was the Stars who retained overall control when leading 33-22.

The Magic showed they were far from done as the game came alive in an exciting third quarter, the home side engaging in a stirring comeback.

With Mikaere and Fakahokotau continuing to be a disruptive presence under the Stars hoop, young guns Williams and Kolose at the attack end sparked a thrilling Magic response as they cut the deficit to four.

After a spell on the sidelines, Harrison returned at goalkeeper for the visitors in a bid to break the home side’s impetus. It took some minutes but the league’s front-runners reasserted themselves towards the end of the quarter.

Taking the sting out of the Magic’s revival, it was the Stars who resumed control when leading 45-36 at the last turn.

Official Result and Stats:

Splice Construction Magic:

49

Robinhood Stars:

61

Champion Data Match Centre

Shooting Stats - Magic:

Chiara Semple 19/23 (83%)

Khiarna Williams 19/23 (83%)

Caitlin Bassett 11/12 (92%)

Shooting Stats - Stars:

Maia Wilson 43/51 (84%)

Jamie Hume 18/22 (82%)

Amorangi Malesala 0/1 (0%)

MVP:

Maia Wilson (Stars)

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ANZ Premiership on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 