Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Kiwi Comedy’s Bright Stars Bring The Last LaughsTo Auckland This Week

Tuesday, 18 May 2021, 12:17 pm
Press Release: NZ International Comedy Festival

With the third and final week of the 2021 NZ Intl. Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo opening tonight, the momentum is building for an incredible night of laughs, glitz and a little bit of glam with the Electric Kiwi Last Laughs – celebrating with performances from the best of the Comedy Fest this Sunday night, May 23 at SKYCITY Theatre. A showcase of true talent, this show not only offers smashing comedy sets from a brilliant line-up of some of the Festival’s brightest stars, it’s also a chance for all to rub shoulders with the who’s who of the industry as the two biggest prizes in Aotearoa comedy are awarded!

Selected for their proven comedic ability, dedication to their craft, current form, and outstanding potential, the Billy T Award Nominees are some of the most exciting up-and-coming comedians taking their comedy career to the next level. The award celebrates the memory and achievements of Billy T James, a comedian who forged his own hugely successful career and changed the face of comedy in Aotearoa. Impressing a judging panel of industry experts back in 2019 with their creativity, ingenuity, and an incredibly high standard of performance, these four nominees are in the running to take home the iconic yellow towel this Sunday night at Electric Kiwi Last Laughs.

  • Brynley Stent (Taskmaster NZ, Have You Been Paying Attention? NZ, Funny Girls, Jono & Ben, NZICF 2016 Best Newcomer nominee) with her show Soft Carnage, at Basement Theatre, 8.15pm (Tues 18 – Sat 22 May)
  • James Mustapic (Shorty Street Scandal, NZICF 2018 Best Newcomer winner, 2019 Billy T nominee) with his show Inside James Mustapic, at Basement Theatre, 6.30pm (Tues 18 – Sat 22 May)
  • Josh Davies (2019 NZ Fringe Most Promising Emerging Artist nominee) with his show Look! I’m Blind., at Sweat Shop Brew Kitchen (Velvet Room), 7pm (Tues 18 – Sat 22 May)
  • Lana Walters (Have You Been Paying Attention? NZ, Funny Girls, NZICF 2018 Best Newcomer nominee) with her show Problem Areas, at Sweat Shop Brew Kitchen (Velvet Room), 8.45pm (Tues 18 – Sat 22 May)

More information about the 2021 Billy T Nominees is available via

Dropbox

.

All four nominees will round out their season with their top gear in the line-up at the

Electric Kiwi Last Laughs

, performing alongside the

FRED Award

finalists who will be announced on Saturday 22 May, to be in the running for the Best New Zealand Show in the 2021 NZ Comedy Festival.

This stellar showcase is hosted by the incomparable

Michèle A’Court

– one of Aotearoa’s most talented, hilarious and beloved MC’s. In a special guest performance,

James Roque

(Frickin Dangerous Bro and judge on

The Masked Singer

) will also step up to the mic at

Electric Kiwi Last Laughs

, with a headlining set. Nominated for the Fred Award in 2019 with

Boy Mestizo,

James has been busy touring his celebrated show around the North Island, which is being taped as a live special at Q Theatre on Wednesday 19 May.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ International Comedy Festival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 