Kiwi Comedy’s Bright Stars Bring The Last LaughsTo Auckland This Week

With the third and final week of the 2021 NZ Intl. Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo opening tonight, the momentum is building for an incredible night of laughs, glitz and a little bit of glam with the Electric Kiwi Last Laughs – celebrating with performances from the best of the Comedy Fest this Sunday night, May 23 at SKYCITY Theatre. A showcase of true talent, this show not only offers smashing comedy sets from a brilliant line-up of some of the Festival’s brightest stars, it’s also a chance for all to rub shoulders with the who’s who of the industry as the two biggest prizes in Aotearoa comedy are awarded!

Selected for their proven comedic ability, dedication to their craft, current form, and outstanding potential, the Billy T Award Nominees are some of the most exciting up-and-coming comedians taking their comedy career to the next level. The award celebrates the memory and achievements of Billy T James, a comedian who forged his own hugely successful career and changed the face of comedy in Aotearoa. Impressing a judging panel of industry experts back in 2019 with their creativity, ingenuity, and an incredibly high standard of performance, these four nominees are in the running to take home the iconic yellow towel this Sunday night at Electric Kiwi Last Laughs.

Brynley Stent ( Taskmaster NZ, Have You Been Paying Attention? NZ, Funny Girls, Jono & Ben, NZICF 2016 Best Newcomer nominee) with her show Soft Carnage , at Basement Theatre, 8.15pm (Tues 18 – Sat 22 May)

( NZICF 2016 Best Newcomer nominee) with her show , at Basement Theatre, 8.15pm (Tues 18 – Sat 22 May) James Mustapic ( Shorty Street Scandal , NZICF 2018 Best Newcomer winner, 2019 Billy T nominee) with his show Inside James Mustapic , at Basement Theatre, 6.30pm (Tues 18 – Sat 22 May)

( , NZICF 2018 Best Newcomer winner, 2019 Billy T nominee) with his show , at Basement Theatre, 6.30pm (Tues 18 – Sat 22 May) Josh Davies (2019 NZ Fringe Most Promising Emerging Artist nominee) with his show Look! I’m Blind. , at Sweat Shop Brew Kitchen (Velvet Room), 7pm (Tues 18 – Sat 22 May)

(2019 NZ Fringe Most Promising Emerging Artist nominee) with his show , at Sweat Shop Brew Kitchen (Velvet Room), 7pm (Tues 18 – Sat 22 May) Lana Walters (Have You Been Paying Attention? NZ, Funny Girls, NZICF 2018 Best Newcomer nominee) with her show Problem Areas, at Sweat Shop Brew Kitchen (Velvet Room), 8.45pm (Tues 18 – Sat 22 May)

All four nominees will round out their season with their top gear in the line-up at the

Electric Kiwi Last Laughs

, performing alongside the

FRED Award

finalists who will be announced on Saturday 22 May, to be in the running for the Best New Zealand Show in the 2021 NZ Comedy Festival.

This stellar showcase is hosted by the incomparable

Michèle A’Court

– one of Aotearoa’s most talented, hilarious and beloved MC’s. In a special guest performance,

James Roque

(Frickin Dangerous Bro and judge on

The Masked Singer

) will also step up to the mic at

Electric Kiwi Last Laughs

, with a headlining set. Nominated for the Fred Award in 2019 with

Boy Mestizo,

James has been busy touring his celebrated show around the North Island, which is being taped as a live special at Q Theatre on Wednesday 19 May.

