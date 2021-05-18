Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Auckland Festival Of Photography & Auckland UNESCO City Of Music Aotearoa Music Photography Award - Judges Announced

Tuesday, 18 May 2021, 5:54 pm
Press Release: Auckland Festival of Photography

The Auckland Festival of Photography and Auckland UNESCO City of Music Aotearoa Music Photography Award | Whakaahua Puoro Toa competition is proud to announce this years’ judges, Maryanne Bilham and Mark Roach.

Maryanne Bilham is an Auckland born, award winning photographer, who moved to Hong Kong in the early 80s where she produced photo campaigns for Asia’s top advertising agencies and music companies. She moved to Los Angeles in the early 90s where she started a business with her legacy rock photographer husband, Robert M Knight. In 2011 she formed Visionaire Studio in Las Vegas and continues to work with entertainment companies and musicians, to produce photography for album projects, and shows.

Bilham’s portfolio includes remarkable images including those of musicians Carlos Santana, Heart, Def Leppard, Cyndi Lauper, The GoGo’s, The Cure, Garbage, Journey, Slash, Carole King, Santana, Sheryl Crow, Skinny Puppy and Blondie. The short film she directed on visionary artist, writer and psychic, Ingo Swann - A Life Gone Wild - won best bio pic in the 2017 Philip K Dick festival in NYC.

Mark Roach has over 25 years’ experience in the music industry across a number of roles such as recording artist, indie record label owner, artist manager, licensing and copyright manager, music reviewer, broadcaster, photographer and creative director.

He co-founded Independent Music NZ, founded and chaired the Music Managers’ Forum NZ, and initiated the landmark exhibition, Volume: Making Music in Aotearoa. He is a former chair of the Music and Audio Institute’s Performance Advisory Committee. Mark is the special projects manager of Recorded Music NZ, a non-profit company that protects and advocates for the rights of recording artists and their labels; and under this remit, is the Director of Auckland UNESCO City of Music, brand manager for the Aotearoa Music Awards; and co-manager of the NZ Music Hall of Fame. Mark also owns and runs Muse Creative, an agency which specialises in artist management, graphic design, photography and writing for music industry clients. He also regularly contributes stories to the AudioCulture website. Mark’s has spent countless hours documenting local artists and his photography features in the From the Pit 2021 photography exhibition.

The competition is open to all New Zealand based professional and community photographers, with the theme of music and online entries can be submitted until 24 May via the Auckland Festival of Photography festival website.

The awards function in Grey Lynn, Auckland on Friday 28 May at STUDIO 58 and the Scott Lawrie Gallery, the winners will be announced and prizes allocated, including $1500 cash and Master & Dynamic 0.95 MW65 Leica Edition Wireless Headphones (RRP $769)

This event is part of the 2021 Auckland Festival of Photography programme, which is free to attend and hosted in various locations around Auckland from 3 – 20 June.

© Scoop Media

