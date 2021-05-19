Popular First Base Retro Ski Parties Coming To Queenstown This Winter

Coronet Peak and The Remarkables have announced that First Base; A Vintage Après Ski Soirée, will be hitting the Queenstown mountains this July.

The two-day event begins on Saturday 3 July at Coronet Peak with a special Night Ski as part of Queenstown’s Welcome to Winter celebration. The following day the soirée changes scenery and moves to the Ice Bar at The Remarkables for an afternoon session.

Guests can glide right off the slopes and into First Base for an après party like no other with fire pits, vintage outfits, bad sweaters and a smooth mix of classic tunes.

Two lovers of music and alpine life, Tom Tilley and Hugo Gruzman, will host the party with a special guest appearance by one of Australia’s most loved alt pop darlings, ‘Owl Eyes’.

Tom is well known across Australia for hosting Triple J’s much loved radio show, Hack, and for his musical talents on the decks, playing sets at clubs and festivals around Australia.

Hugo is one half of the acclaimed Australian electronic duo Flight Facilities. Through hit songs and huge live shows, Flight Facilities and Hugo have become one of the biggest names in electronic dance music.

Paul Anderson, NZSki CEO says he’s thrilled to have secured the event which will be one of the highlights on Queenstown’s winter calendar and a great way to celebrate the start of the season.

“This is the first time Australia’s premier après ski party, First Base, is hitting New Zealand slopes. Both Coronet Peak and The Remarkables lend themselves well to events like these and, combined with the local artists we’ll also feature this winter, it’s just another excuse to visit us in Queenstown this winter.”

Alongside First Base, Coronet Peak will host a Mountain Fun Day on Sunday 4 July as part of the Welcome to Winter event schedule. The famous suitcase race will be back alongside a snowman building competition, a bouncy castle and other family fun activities.

First Base parties and the Mountain Fun Day are free to the public; however, a lift pass is required for Night Ski at Coronet Peak and to access the Ice Bar at The Remarkables.

