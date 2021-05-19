Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZ On Air And Te Māngai Pāho Co-fund Six Bilingual Factual Projects For Broad Aotearoa Audiences

Wednesday, 19 May 2021, 2:05 pm
Press Release: NZ On Air

NZ On Air and Te Māngai Pāho have once again joined forces to fund $4m worth of entertaining Factual Māori language content for broad Aotearoa audiences.

Three returning and three new series have been funded, ranging from popular titles such as Match Fit and Origins, to intriguing new series such as The Drawing Board and He Waka Eke Noa.

Recent co-fund rounds have seen the two agencies commit a total of $4m to nine projects, including four episodes in a new supernatural anthology series, and five premium bilingual projects that will see varying levels of te reo Māori used across a wide variety of programme genres.

In 2022 one of Aotearoa’s oldest and most prestigious schools Hato Tīpene (St Stephens College) is due to re-open its doors to students after a 22-year-hiatus. Hato Tīpene – A Legacy Reborn will document the restoration and re-opening of St Stephens, as well as explore the school’s significant history and impact.

The Drawing Board will examine modern Māori architecture, from ambitious multi-million-dollar projects to award-winning residential designs, to prefabricated housing initiatives.

The new six-part series He Waka Eke Noa will document the mammoth task of building a waka taua and examine the evolution of cultural identity in contemporary Aotearoa.

The award-winning bilingual podcast series Taringa is set to connect even more audiences to te ao Māori in a fun and relaxed way every week.

Returning after a breakthrough first season, Match Fit 2 will follow a team of former All Blacks as they confront their own personal health issues in preparation for a final grudge match against familiar old foes.

Also returning for a second season, Origins 2 will follow Scotty Morrison as he uncovers the latest research around scientific, cultural, and spiritual connections to his whakapapa from around the Pacific and beyond.

“NZ On Air is thrilled that a continued collaboration with our sister agency Te Māngai Pāho has produced such a bounty of meaningful and entertaining Factual content” said NZ On Air Chief Executive Cameron Harland.

“It’s a privilege to fund these six incredible projects that will highlight the strong value of te reo Māori to wide audiences across the motu, as well as amplify a range of distinct voices, perspectives and experiences” he continued.

“Our collaboration with NZ On Air provides our content creators with opportunities they might not otherwise get,” says Kaihautū of Te Māngai Pāho, Larry Parr.

“We are delighted to be able to, once again, work with our colleagues at NZ On Air to support this slate of diverse and entertaining Māori content” he added.

Funding details

Hato Tīpene – A Legacy Reborn, 1 x 52 mins, Te Imurangi for Māori Television, E-Tāngata and Re:, up to $242,762

He Waka Eke Noa, 6 x 10 mins, Aotearoa Media Collective for RNZ, up to $194,550

Match Fit 2, 5 x 44 mins + 1 x 66 mins, Pango Productions for Three, up to $1,871,830 plus a platform contribution reduction of $286,000

Origins 2, 2 x 43 mins, Scottie Douglas Productions for TVNZ, up to $1,061,490 plus a platform contribution reduction of $113,446

Taringa Podcast, 52 x 43 mins, Te Wānanga o Aotearoa, up to $250,304

The Drawing Board, 8 x 25 mins, Faultline Films for Māori Television and NZ Herald, up to $642,650

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ On Air on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 