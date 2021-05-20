Popstars Finalists Revealed

After a night of incredible performances showcasing their own original music, TJ Zimba, Skye Hine, Christabel Williams and A.R.T. have made it through to the top four of Popstars 2021!

They’ve impressed Popstars panellists Kimbra, Nathan King, and Vince Harder with their vocals, song-writing, and stage presence, and now they’re in for the biggest weeks of their lives.

Popstars panellist Vince Harder said of the acts: “Each of these top four artists has shown something different in each performance so far, it’s exciting to see what they are going to bring next, and where to from here for each of them.”

Artists TJ, Skye, Christabel, and A.R.T. must now write and record a brand-new single that they will then perform in front of a live audience before it is released on nationwide radio, for all their Kiwi fans to get behind.

Having revealed a new name for their group in tonight’s episode, Porirua songstresses Anastasia Sirila, Rosetta Lopa and Tiresa Foma’i continue on their Popstars journey having been “reborn” as A.R.T.

The finalists will release their new singles on Friday 28 May, and will perform these original tracks at the iconic Powerstation music venue that night, with celebrated producer, singer and rapper Kings also taking the stage. Grammy award-winner Kimbra is set to delight the crowd with the world premiere of her new single ‘Replay’ off her upcoming fourth studio album.

If you want to be part of the Popstars Final Performance you can head along to the Powerstation on 28 May. A strictly limited number of General Admission R18 tickets are available to purchase through www.aaaticketing.co.nz/event with proceeds going to the MusicHelps charity.

While TJ, Skye, Christabel and A.R.T. are still in the running to take home the life-changing $100,000 prize, tonight’s performance show proved to be the toughest yet, seeing Avya Grace Trotter and Illisapeti Filiomehala being sent home in a shocking double-elimination.

Don’t miss next week on Popstars when a who’s who of New Zealand music royalty arrive at the Popstars Villa for a special VIP performance show, hosted by ZM’s Bree Tomasel. This is a chance for these artists to get in front of key industry heavyweights and show them they’ve got what it takes, before releasing their brand-new singles.

Popstars screens Monday - Wednesday, 7.30pm, TVNZ 2 and on TVNZ OnDemand

Popstarsis an Essential Productions Format, distributed by Banijay Rights and produced by Screentime NZ.

© Scoop Media

