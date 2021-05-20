Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

All You Need Is Love - The Very Best Of The Beatles

Thursday, 20 May 2021, 8:33 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Christchurch, Wellington, Auckland, Hamilton
Featuring the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra
Orchestra Wellington and
Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra
THIS DECEMBER
Special guests Annie Crummer + Laughton Kora + Cole Johnston
PLUS: A stonking rhythm section

New Zealand’s love affair with The Beatles has lasted over six decades. From screaming teens in the 60s to six figure album sales in the 2000s. Beatles songs have been a soundtrack to a generation; an anthem to youth and beyond. Beatlemania has never left our shores!

This year, as one of the few countries in the world where entertainment tours can happen, it seems only right to pay homage to the world’s most successful band with a four-city tour titled, All You Need Is Love! this December.

Combining the extraordinary talents of the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra in Christchurch, the Orchestra Wellington in the capital and the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra in Auckland and Hamilton, with the amazing voices of Annie Crummer, Laughton Kora and Cole Johnston, plus a stonking rhythm section, this concert series is one not to be missed.

This magical mystery tour of The Beatles’ reign over international pop charts begins with their early hits and progresses through to their more psychedelic era, with Sgt Pepper and the White Album.

So come together this Christmas, secure your ticket to ride and show the world that all you need is love!

Tickets on sale today via Ticketmaster and Ticketek. Grab your ticket to ride today!

New Zealand’s love affair with The Beatles
Beatlemania hit New Zealand on 21 June, 1964 when 7000 hysterical fans greeted the Fab Four in Wellington during their ‘Far East’ tour. After concerts in the United States, Europe, Hong Kong and Australia, the lads from Liverpool touched down in New Zealand.

The Beatles’ fame preceded them and Kiwi teenagers were ready for action. In Wellington, police struggled to keep crowds behind a wire fence at the airport and rapturous fans besieged the Beatles’ hotel.

On 22 June the Beatles played their first New Zealand concerts, repeating a 30-minute 11-song set as fans screamed and punctured the seats of the Wellington Town Hall with their stiletto heels. Audiences in Auckland, Christchurch and Dunedin followed suit.

Fast forward to 36 year to 2000 when the best of The Beatles compilation album was released in New Zealand and became one of the biggest selling albums in New Zealand history. Another 21 years down the track and The Beatles songs are now being enjoyed by a new young audience, with 65 per cent of the Beatles' listeners on Spotify under the age of 34.

Beatles songs were streamed an astonishing 50 million times in the first 48 hours after they became available to listen to live on the internet for the first time. According to records, The Beatles still have the most No.1 singles on the NZ Music Chart with 14 as a band, followed by Justin Bieber with 10 and Katy Perry with 9 No.1 singles respectively.

This is your big chance to get on board this magical mystery tour!
 

All You Need Is Love tour

Christchurch

Thursday, 9 December
Christchurch Town Hall
8pm
Tickets: Ticketek

Wellington
Monday, 13 December
Opera House
8pm
Tickets: Ticketmaster

Auckland
Town Hall
Friday, 17 December
8pm
Tickets: Ticketmaster

Hamilton
Sunday, 19 December
Claudelands Arena
4pm
Tickets: Ticketek

