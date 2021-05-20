Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s Publishes Children’s Book In Celebration Of World Turtle Day

Thursday, 20 May 2021, 10:46 am
Press Release: Kelly Tarlton's Sea Life Aquarium

Calvin the Green Sea Turtle tells the true story of a turtle cared for by the team

  • Available from Sunday 23 May with 100% of profits going to charity

In the lead up to World Turtle Day this Sunday 23 May, SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium has announced it’s releasing a children’s book to raise funds to help care for sea turtles in the wild.

The gorgeous story, written and illustrated by Kirsty Esson – artist and turtle lover – tells the true story of Calvin, who first came into care at SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s Turtle Rehabilitation Centre in November 2018, after he was rescued in New Zealand’s Far North.

The new book will be available online and in the Aquarium’s gift store from Sunday onwards.

Retailing at just $15, 100% of profits from the sale of Calvin the Green Sea Turtle will be donated to registered charity Kelly Tarlton’s Marine Wildlife Trust, which will in turn utilise the funds on conservation campaigns, scientific research and inspiring education – all in the name of the sea turtle.

“We are proud to be raising funds for Kelly Tarlton’s Marine Wildlife Trust with the sale of this beautiful children’s book. The story explores the dangers turtles face in the wild and the long rehabilitation journey Calvin went on before we were able to release him back into the ocean in March 2020,” said Maddy Seaman, Aquarist at SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s.

SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s is home to New Zealand’s only Turtle Rehabilitation Centre, which has rehabilitated and released over 50 sea turtles over the past 23 years. The Aquarium is part of Team Turtle, which also includes Auckland Zoo and the Department of Conservation, with support from Air New Zealand.

Calvin the Green Sea Turtle is also available as a part of a beautiful set in collaboration with other Australian and New Zealand SEA LIFE attractions including SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium, SEA LIFE Melbourne Aquarium and SEA LIFE Sunshine Coast.

For further information about Calvin the Green Sea Turtle, visit: www.visitsealife.com/auckland/conservation/ktmwt-turtle-books/

SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s is open Thursday – Monday during the school term and seven days a week during the school holidays. All visitors must pre-book their tickets online in advance. Visit www.kellytarltons.co.nz for further information.

Download images and video here

