Visit Aoraki/Mount Cook And Hike 5 For Hillary With The Hermitage Hotel

Visitors to Aoraki/Mount Cook next weekend (29-30 May) will have the chance to participate in the Hermitage Hotel’s ‘Hike 5 for Hillary’, an initiative coinciding with Everest Day to raise funds for The Himalayan Trust.

Saturday 29 May marks the day Sir Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay successfully completed the first ascent of Mt Everest. The Himalayan Trust launched Everest Day to acknowledge this great achievement, celebrate the connection between New Zealand and Nepal and raise money for communities in the Everest region.

‘Hike 5 for Hillary’ will see participants donate $5 in exchange for a bespoke passport style booklet with five hikes listed inside: Kea Point, Hooker Valley, Tasman Valley, Red Tarns and Governor’s Bush.

Participants will receive a stamp in their passport for every hike they finish, with the goal being to complete all five.

Those participating have the chance to win some great prizes including a stay at the Hermitage Hotel, a trip on Glacier Explorers and a Star Gazing tour, while everyone who ticks off the two shorter hikes – Kea Point and Governor’s Point – will earn themselves a treat in the Sir Edmund Hillary Café.

Simon Douthett, General Manager Hermitage Hotel, says Hike for Hillary was an idea staff came up with to raise money for the Trust.

“We’re proud to be supporting such a great cause that has a special link to the National Park. Aoraki/Mount Cook is the perfect place to spend a weekend celebrating Everest Day. Guests can explore the National Park just like great adventurers have before them while raising funds for communities in Nepal.

“We also have the Sir Edmund Hillary Alpine Centre here at the hotel which holds an incredible snapshot into Sir Edmund’s achievements, while also highlighting some of the other explorers who have spent time in the area.”

