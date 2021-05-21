NZ Music Month Summit 2021 - Full Programme Announced

The NZ Music Month Summit provides useful, practical information for emerging artists and music professionals to grow and thrive in their careers. The MMF Aotearoa and the NZ Music Commission are pleased as punch to announce the full programme and speakers for this year’s event.

The theme for NZ Music Month | Te Marama Puoro o Aotearoa 2021 is Access All Aotearoa: Great local music for all New Zealanders – in every place, for every age & in every genre this NZ Music Month. The NZ Music Month Summit is picking up that theme and will present both in-person and online, so you will be able to watch and participate wherever you are in Aotearoa. The stream will be available on the day through the MMF Aotearoa and Music Commission Facebook and YouTube channels, with online moderators to take your questions and feed them through to the live panels.

Alongside the live stream, this year’s NZ Music Month Summit will be held for a limited live audience at S @ Spark Arena – above the Tuning Fork – in Auckland. Tickets are now sold out for the in-person event, but you can still sign up to be on our waiting list at Eventbrite – click the link here. (No registration is needed to watch the live stream)

The programme & speakers for this year’s NZ Music Month Summit is:

10:00am - Welcome to the NZ Music Month Summit

10:10am - Here to Help (60 mins) - Representatives of the four main government funding agencies who work in music will give you the low-down on their programmes and application processes.

With Emily Crowther – Aotearoa Touring Programme Manager, NZ Music Commission; David Ridler – Head of Music, NZ On Air; Margaux Wong – Advisor, Funding Services & Hayley Dingwall – Arts Practice Director, Music, Creative New Zealand; Blake Ihimaera – Head of Content, Te Māngai Pāho; and moderator Yee Yang "Square" Lee (SquareSums&Co.)

11:10am - Check In with SoundCheck Aotearoa (30 mins)

With SoundCheck Aotearoa representatives and independent consultants Debbie Teale and Rachel Harrison

11:40am - Radio 'Round the Motu (30 mins) - Three short presentations about the best way to submit your music for consideration to be played on these three different national radio networks.

With Blake Ihimaera - Te Māngai Pāho for the Iwi Radio Network; Josie Campbell - Radio New Zealand; Sarah Thomson - 95bFM and the Student Radio Network

12:10pm - 1:00pm – Lunch provided (Eat My Lunch)

1:00pm - On The Road (60 mins) - Touring in Aotearoa can take you to the far corners of the country, and there are audiences of every age for every genre. Our experienced panel will share their insights into booking a national tour to both the usual and unusual places.

With Emily Rice (Aro); Gussie Larkin (Banished Touring, Earth Tongue, Mermaidens); Lorraine Barry (Lorraine Barry Management - Dave Dobbyn, Tom Scott, VGB, Team Dynamite, Aaradhna); Ninakaye Taanetinorau (Tiki Taane); and moderator Jason Schroeder (OUSA Events)

2:00pm - You Can Make It Here (60 mins) - Hear tips of the trade from local music producers whose production careers aren’t limited by their location.

With Paloma Schneideman aka PollyHill; Te Whiti Swarbrick aka SickDrumz (Rihanna, Billie Eilish, Lil Wayne); Liam McAlister aka LMC (Rich The Kid, Mikey Dam, MELODOWNZ); and moderator Joel Tashkoff (Dominion Law)

3:00pm - NZMM Summit Mixer (60 mins)

A casual in-person opportunity to meet with other attendees and some speakers from the day's panels.

You can download a PDF copy of the full NZ Music Month Summit programme here.

NZ Music Month Summit speaker bios and info are available here.

The NZ Music Month Summit is presented by the MMF Aotearoa and the NZ Music Commission, with support from industry organisation partners APRA AMCOS, NZ On Air and Recorded Music NZ.



