Adam Summer Celebration 3-6 February 2022

Friday, 21 May 2021, 10:26 am
Press Release: Adam Chamber Music Festival

Adam Summer Celebration will return on 3-6 February 2022, as the perfect long weekend of collaboration and excellence in chamber music at Nelson Centre of Musical Arts.

Due to ongoing restrictions on international travel, the Adam Chamber Music Festival has been postponed until February 2023. This once again creates the opportunity for a smaller-scale four-day event featuring some of New Zealand’s finest chamber musicians.

The 2022 Adam Summer Celebration will be curated by Helene Pohl and Gillian Ansell of the New Zealand String Quartet, who will welcome back NZTrio as well as tenor Ipu Laga’aia. The full line-up of artists will be announced later in the year.

Co-Artistic Directors Gillian Ansell and Helene Pohl say, “We are delighted to announce a return of the Summer Celebration format for February 2022. The overwhelming response we had to the 2021 Celebration gives us confidence that audiences will be just as excited as we are!"

“The Celebration will again feature an all-NZ line-up, with collaboration being the main focus. We’re thrilled that NZTrio will join us once again, and we're very happy to introduce our audiences to stunning young Auckland tenor, Ipu Laga’aia.”

“We’re in discussion with various other wonderful artists, whose names will be announced once confirmed. New Zealand truly has an embarrassment of riches in terms of chamber musicians, so we are spoilt for choice. We are also working on a wonderful commissioning project with some of the country’s most creative composers — watch this space!”

The Adam Chamber Music Festivals and Celebrations have always been about bringing performers and audiences together for a collective experience. More than this, the curatorial focus on collaboration ensures the programme can be extended to a myriad of possibilities, from duets through to small ensembles. The diversity of instruments and voice types within even a small group of musicians and artists opens up endless possibilities within the chamber music canon.

Colleen Marshall, Chair of the Nelson Music Festival Trust says, “We presented the 2021 Adam Summer Celebration as an interim event for the Adam Chamber Music Festival, one of the country's longest-running, high-quality niche festivals. We were absolutely delighted not only with the calibre of the programme and musicians, but also with the audience response, many of whom were attending an Adam event for the first time.

“The Celebrations make a vital contribution to New Zealand’s music landscape, not only in presenting seminal works from the chamber repertoire, but also championing new works by emerging and established New Zealand composers. The event has a substantial impact on the Nelson economy, with most of its artists and audiences staying in Nelson for the full four days.

“We have the upmost confidence that our 2022 Summer Celebration will once again have that charmed combination of supreme musicians, scintillating music and a devoted audience.”

The full programme will be announced on 1 October and will feature afternoon and evening concerts at Nelson Centre of Musical Arts, as well as masterclasses and “Meet the Performers” sessions.

Adam Chamber Music Festival is a ten-day biennial festival in Nelson, with true collaboration at the heart of its programming of New Zealand and international artists. Adam Summer Celebration is a four-day gathering that brings high-quality music and performance to the stage, with the spotlight on New Zealand artists and audiences. Both the Celebration and the Festival create a fully immersive experience for performers and audience alike.

Adam Summer Celebration 2022

3-6 February 2022 at Nelson Centre of Musical Arts

www.music.org.nz

Key dates:

1 October 2021 Full programme announce with Concert Passes on sale

15 October 2021 Single Tickets on sale

3-6 February 2022 Adam Summer Celebration

There may be announcements before the full programme release on 1 October – sign up to our newsletter or join us on Facebook for updates as they come to hand.

Adam Chamber Music Festival 2023

We hope to present a programme of New Zealand and international artists in February 2023.

www.music.org.nz

