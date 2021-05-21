'How You Doin’ New Zealand - Friends: The Reunion Is Coming To TVNZ

One of the most highly anticipated programmes of the year, Friends: The Reunion is coming to TVNZ. Mega fans of the iconic series won’t have long to wait either, with the special airing on TVNZ 2 this Thursday (27 May at 7pm) and streaming at the same time on TVNZ OnDemand – Could we BE any more excited!

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer will return to the hit comedy’s original soundstage, for an unscripted celebration of the show. Featuring a superstar guestlist and even a redo of the trivia game— you know, the one that led to Chandler and Joey taking over Monica and Rachel's apartment! – this is a not-to-be-missed moment of television history.

Shortland Street will air at 8.30pm on Thursday evening to accommodate the US scheduling of Friends: The Reunion. Shortland Street’s OnDemand episode will still be available from 7pm for those wanting to stick to their usual viewing routine.

The Friends’ party doesn’t stop there though – TVNZ 2 will carry the top 25 Friends episodes (as picked by Rolling Stone) from Saturday 28 May to Sunday 29 May.

TVNZ’s Director of Content, Cate Slater says “TVNZ 2 has been the home of Friends since the beginning. It’s been part of our schedule for 25 years now and so it feels fitting that we can bring this amazing special to New Zealand fans on free-to-air and OnDemand.”

Friends: The Reunion will air day and date with the US at 7pm, 27 May on TVNZ 2. It will also be available on TVNZ OnDemand.

The complete series of Friends is available to stream online at TVNZ OnDemand.

