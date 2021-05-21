Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

'How You Doin’ New Zealand - Friends: The Reunion Is Coming To TVNZ

Friday, 21 May 2021, 5:13 pm
Press Release: TVNZ

One of the most highly anticipated programmes of the year, Friends: The Reunion is coming to TVNZ. Mega fans of the iconic series won’t have long to wait either, with the special airing on TVNZ 2 this Thursday (27 May at 7pm) and streaming at the same time on TVNZ OnDemand – Could we BE any more excited!

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer will return to the hit comedy’s original soundstage, for an unscripted celebration of the show. Featuring a superstar guestlist and even a redo of the trivia game— you know, the one that led to Chandler and Joey taking over Monica and Rachel's apartment! – this is a not-to-be-missed moment of television history.

Shortland Street will air at 8.30pm on Thursday evening to accommodate the US scheduling of Friends: The Reunion. Shortland Street’s OnDemand episode will still be available from 7pm for those wanting to stick to their usual viewing routine.

The Friends’ party doesn’t stop there though – TVNZ 2 will carry the top 25 Friends episodes (as picked by Rolling Stone) from Saturday 28 May to Sunday 29 May.

TVNZ’s Director of Content, Cate Slater says “TVNZ 2 has been the home of Friends since the beginning. It’s been part of our schedule for 25 years now and so it feels fitting that we can bring this amazing special to New Zealand fans on free-to-air and OnDemand.”

Friends: The Reunion will air day and date with the US at 7pm, 27 May on TVNZ 2. It will also be available on TVNZ OnDemand.

The complete series of Friends is available to stream online at TVNZ OnDemand.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from TVNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 