The Block NZ Is Finally Back! Three Announces Teams And Location For Season Nine

Sunday, 23 May 2021, 5:14 am
Press Release: TV3

After a year interrupted by Covid, New Zealand’s favourite DIY show is finally set to hit our screens again and this year it’s heading back to the aspirational Auckland city fringe suburb of Point Chevalier.

The Block NZ was last in this neighbourhood, six years ago when Alex and Corban took out the win with a whopping $307, 000 profit. Now in its ninth season, the show returns with four stunning builds that are the most impressive architecturally designed houses The Block NZ has ever seen. With this desirable location and a red-hot Auckland housing market, this year's teams are pumped and ready to reno!

The Block NZ 2021 teams are: Auckland mates Tim (26) and Arthur (26), Greymouth born, ‘chalk and cheese’ brothers Dylan (30) and Keegan (25), Canterbury husband and wife duo Meg (38) and Dan (46) and fun Mum’s from Papamoa Janah (39) and Rach (42).

Point Chev offers the best of both worlds, with the houses just ten minutes drive to the city and walking distance to the beach, trendy cafes and Auckland zoo. The homes, which are on separate titles, span around 230 square metres and boast incredible floor plans, with atrium entrances, double level lounge studs, second storey balconies with cityscape views, and superb outdoor spaces.

The Block NZ host, Mark Richardson said: "With a year off our screens and the housing market continually rising, it's clear that New Zealanders can't wait for The Block NZ to kick off! The location is obviously fantastic but this season we also have some of the most experienced and design savvy teams that I have ever seen.”

At the end of the 12 weeks the teams houses will be put up for auction where they will take home any profit made over the reserve. The team that earns the highest profit above reserve will also take home the $100,000 grand prize.

Three is proud to confirm broadcast sponsor, Flooring Xtra. Programme partners include Briscoes, Città, COLORSTEEL®, Lighting Direct, Noel Leeming, realestate.co.nz, Resene, RYOBI, Storage King, Subway®, Suzuki, Tile Space, TSB.

The Block NZ is coming soon to Three and ThreeNow.

